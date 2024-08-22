LIS Technologies Inc. Strengthens its Executive Advisory Board with the Addition of Dr. Junaid Razvi as its Senior Advisor in Nuclear Energy

New York, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that Junaid Razvi Ph.D., has been appointed to the Company’s Executive Advisory Board as a Senior Advisor in Nuclear Energy.



Dr. Razvi is a seasoned nuclear technology professional with nearly four decades of experience across scientific, policy, regulatory, and economic domains. His expertise includes the design, licensing, construction, operation, and utilization of nuclear reactors and related systems.





Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints Junaid Razvi, Ph.D., to its Executive Advisory Board as its Senior Advisor in Nuclear Energy

During his tenure at General Atomics (GA), Dr. Razvi played a pivotal role in advanced nuclear fission programs. He spearheaded initiatives to develop intellectual property and establish domestic production of critical medical radioisotopes, earning recognition from the U.S. Congress and the Department of Energy. Additionally, Dr. Razvi directed GA’s global activities for its TRIGA® reactor facilities, overseeing installations in 23 nations, and managed GA’s nuclear facilities, including research reactor operations and nuclear fuel manufacturing. Dr. Razvi holds a Ph.D. in Nuclear Engineering from Kansas State University, a Master’s in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Washington, and a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts with a focus on Physics and Mathematics from Wabash College, Indiana

“I'm delighted to be a part of the drive to establish robust domestic uranium enrichment capabilities within the United States,” said Junaid Razvi Ph.D., Senior Advisor in Nuclear Energy of LIS Technologies Inc. “The nuclear energy industry has seen tremendous support both domestically and internationally in recent years, and we are perfectly positioned to make the most of the growing momentum.”

Dr. Razvi also managed a U.S.-Russia collaboration to develop advanced modular GEN-IV gas-cooled reactor technology, ensuring compliance with bilateral treaties for plutonium disposal from dismantled nuclear weapons. Furthermore, Dr. Razvi contributed to developing solutions for the safe transport of used nuclear fuel.

LIS Technologies’ demonstrated US-origin Condensation Repression Isotope Selective Laser Activation (CRISLA) technology offers a practical approach to enhancing domestic uranium enrichment capabilities. It differs from traditional methods by utilizing advanced laser enrichment techniques, which provide unmatched scalability and efficiency.

Designed for both Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU), CRISLA features a streamlined Separator design due to lower beam caustics and lower absorption at 5.3µm, compared to the traditional pulsed 10.6/16µm CO2 lasers. These technical improvements contribute to more efficient operations and cost management, addressing some of the limitations found in prior art laser enrichment technologies and supporting the sustainable production of enriched uranium domestically.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Razvi to the LIS Technologies team,” said Christo Liebenberg, Chief Executive Officer of LIS Technologies Inc. “Dr. Razvi brings extensive expertise that will enable him to integrate seamlessly into the Company’s operations to help focus on design, engineering and construction activities. His deep understanding of regulatory pathways and well-established industry relationships will be invaluable as we pursue our expansion strategy.”

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared wavelengths to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

For more information please visit: LaserIsTech.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filing, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in this and our other filings with the SEC. Only after successful completion of our Phase 2 Pilot Plant demonstration will LIS Technologies be able to make realistic economic predictions for a Commercial Facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

