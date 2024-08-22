Ushur launches self-service solution to modernize clinical trials engagement through AI-powered, HIPAA-secure digital experiences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur, a leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation (CXA), today announced the general availability of its new UshurX solution designed to streamline tasks and time-intensive micro-engagements along the clinical trials journey. Life sciences and biopharma organizations can now enhance recruitment, enrollment and retention while reducing clinical staff workload through a more convenient and comprehensive participant-first experience.

Today, clinical trials depend on dated processes, resulting in low engagement, narrow reach and cost-inefficient operations. Recruitment is the largest cost driver, accounting for 32% of total costs,1 while 37% of trial sites fail to meet their enrollment goals altogether.2 Issues with participant recruitment and retention commonly delay trials by up to six months, with each day of delay costing up to $8 million in lost revenue.2 These challenges have a significant negative impact not only on trial viability, but also on the advancement of medical research overall.

To address these issues, Ushur has introduced a purpose-built solution that leverages its AI-powered enterprise experience automation platform to provide fast, flexible and modular digital engagement for trial participants. This innovative approach proactively self-serves comprehensive information through preferred communication channels, guiding participants through every step of the lengthy, complex clinical trials journey:

Pre-screening

Deploy dynamic pre-screening questionnaires across familiar channels

Automatically upload data to backend systems to qualify candidates

Schedule pre-screening meetings with clinical staff



Onboarding

Onboard participants with welcome messaging, education and logistics details

Share informed consent forms and capture signatures electronically

Schedule pre-trial tests and make introductions to clinical advocacy team



Monitoring

Check-in with participants to survey adverse events and overall health

Report updates to backend systems for pharmacovigilance

Share ongoing information for medication adherence and support.



UshurX for Clinical Trials Engagement comes out-of-the-box with the following capabilities:

HIPAA-secure, enterprise-class security and compliance to protect Protected Health Information (PHI)

Native e-sign and ADA-compliant features to improve accessibility and usability

Proactive, two-way dialogue with language translation across familiar channels

Generative AI experiences leveraging healthcare-specific, industry-safe LLMs

Lightweight, modular platform amplifies existing investments with AI-powered engagement.



"Biopharma and Life Sciences companies are faced with strict regulations and resulting organizational silos," said Yvonne Daugherty, Global Head of Industries at Ushur. "Ushur’s digital engagement solution not only reduces the cost of running clinical trials, but also boosts recruitment and retention across diverse populations. We’re making modernization as easy as possible with modular experiences for the most impactful journey steps, easily customizable to each trial’s unique needs. This launch underscores Ushur’s mission to improve the global healthcare system and make quality care accessible for all.”

By digitizing engagement, biopharma and life sciences organizations can boost enrollment and retention rates by 25%, reduce overall trial duration by 15%-20% and reduce the average cost per enrolled patient by 20%-30%, leading to a faster time-to-market overall.

UshurX solutions are specifically designed to provide the fastest time-to-value with prebuilt experiences for the industry’s most common and critical needs. To see the new clinical trials solution in action, please register for the webinar at www.ushur.com/clinicaltrials .

