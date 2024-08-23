Wood Panels Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030 - Increasing Demand for Sustainable Building Materials Spurs Growth

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Panels - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Wood Panels is estimated at US$169.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$224.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the wood panels market is driven by several factors, reflecting changes in construction practices, environmental regulations, and consumer preferences. The robust expansion of the construction sector globally, especially in rapidly developing regions, significantly contributes to the demand for building materials, including wood panels. Technological advancements that result in higher quality, more durable, and environmentally friendly panels are also critical in meeting both regulatory requirements and market expectations.



Consumer trends towards more sustainable and aesthetically appealing materials have led manufacturers to innovate in both product composition and appearance, ensuring wood panels remain competitive against alternative materials like composites and plastics. Additionally, the global push for greener building materials has encouraged the adoption of panels made from recycled wood and those certified by forestry stewardship councils. These factors, along with the ongoing advancements in manufacturing technology and global economic growth, collectively drive the continuous expansion and evolution of the wood panels market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Plywood segment, which is expected to reach US$88.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.1%. The Particleboard segment is also set to grow at 4.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $45.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.0% CAGR to reach $47.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Boise Cascade Company, Caledonian Plywood Company Ltd., Canfor Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Wood Panels Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 234 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $169.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $224.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Wood Panels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Building Materials Spurs Growth in Wood Panels Market

Advances in Engineered Wood Technology Propel Market Innovations

Global Deforestation Concerns Drive the Adoption of Certified Wood Panels

Expansion in Furniture and Interior Design Industries Generates Demand for Wood Panels

Housing Market Recovery Strengthens Business Case for Wood Panels

DIY Culture and Home Renovation Trends Boost Wood Panel Sales

Consumer Preferences for Aesthetics and Natural Materials Shape Market Trends

Environmental Sustainability Initiatives Propel Use of Recycled and Reclaimed Wood

Urbanization Trends and Space Constraints Drive Innovations in Panel Solutions

Technological Advancements in Coating and Treatment Enhance Wood Panel Durability

Expansion of Retail Channels and E-commerce in Wood Panel Distribution

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 123 Featured)

Boise Cascade Company

Caledonian Plywood Company Ltd.

Canfor Corporation

Duratex SA

Fletcher Building Limited

FRITZ EGGER GmbH & Co. OG

Gascogne SA

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Kastamonu Entegre Agac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

Kronospan Limited

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Norbord Inc.

Pfleiderer Group Spolka Akcyjna

PotlatchDeltic Corporation

Rougier S.A.

Sonae Industria

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Tolko Industries Ltd.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m269pw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment