Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Global Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030 - Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 Brings Energy Efficiency Back Into the Spotlight

The global market for Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) is estimated at US$29.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$61.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.









The Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) market is poised for significant growth, with the IEMS Hardware segment projected to reach $36.8 billion by 2030, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The IEMS Software segment is also expected to expand robustly, with a projected CAGR of 11.9% over the same period. The U.S. market is estimated at $8.2 billion in 2023, while China is forecasted to grow at a remarkable 13.2% CAGR, reaching $4.9 billion by 2030. Other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, are also expected to experience notable growth.





















The report offers comprehensive market data, including independent analysis of annual sales and forecasts in US dollars from 2023 to 2030. It provides in-depth regional analysis covering the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, the report includes profiles of major players such as ABB Ltd., AECOM, and Autodesk, Inc., and offers complimentary updates for one year to keep stakeholders informed of the latest market developments.

This report will provide detailed market analysis, insights into competitive dynamics, and a thorough understanding of the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the global IEMS market. The actionable insights within the report are designed to help businesses identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.













