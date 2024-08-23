Financial calendar 2024 for The BANK of Greenland
Annual Report 2024
3 March 2025
Annual general meeting in Nuuk
26 March 2025
Interim Report – First Quarter 2025
13 May 2025
Interim Report – First Half 2025
20 August 2025
Interim Report – First Nine Months 2025
5 November 2025
After the release of the result, the reports will be available on The BANK of Greenland’s website, www.banken.gl
Best Regards
The BANK of Greenland
Contact: General Manager Martin Kviesgaard, tel.: +299 34 7802
