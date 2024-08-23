Financial calendar 2024 for The BANK of Greenland





Annual Report 2024



3 March 2025



Annual general meeting in Nuuk



26 March 2025



Interim Report – First Quarter 2025



13 May 2025



Interim Report – First Half 2025



20 August 2025



Interim Report – First Nine Months 2025



5 November 2025

