Financial calendar 2024 for The BANK of Greenland

| Source: Grønlandsbanken A/S Grønlandsbanken A/S

Financial calendar 2024 for The BANK of Greenland

 

Annual Report 2024		 

3 March 2025
 

Annual general meeting in Nuuk		 

26 March 2025
 

Interim Report – First Quarter 2025		 

13 May 2025
 

Interim Report – First Half 2025		 

20 August 2025
 

Interim Report – First Nine Months 2025		 

5 November 2025

After the release of the result, the reports will be available on The BANK of Greenland’s website, www.banken.gl

  
Best Regards
The BANK of Greenland

Contact: General Manager Martin Kviesgaard, tel.: +299 34 7802

Attachment


Attachments

09.Finanskalender 2025_UK