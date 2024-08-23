Catalyst Accelerator Ogden Selects 11 Companies for Fall 2024 Cohort in Partnership with the Department of the Air Force Digital Transformation Office

Ogden, Utah, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catalyst Accelerator Ogden (CAO) is pleased to announce the launch of its Fall 2024 Accelerator, in collaboration with the Department of the Air Force (DAF) Digital Transformation Office (DTO). This prestigious program unites eleven innovative small businesses from across the United States to tackle a critical challenge statement focused on the Digital Modernization of the Air Force.

The Digital Transformation Office has identified a pressing need for technological advancements that will modernize Air Force operations and enhance cybersecurity. Specifically, the DTO is seeking innovative solutions in areas such as AI/ML, Data Fusion and Integration, Automation, and Cybersecurity. The challenge is to develop scalable, interoperable, and secure technologies that will optimize predictive maintenance, improve situational awareness through data integration, streamline workflows via automation, and fortify the cybersecurity of Air Force systems.

The Catalyst Accelerator Ogden exists to empower nontraditional technology companies by providing them with the necessary tools, mentorship, and connections to accelerate their integration into the national defense ecosystem. Throughout the program, the selected companies will work closely with subject matter experts, collaborate with government and commercial mentors, and engage in an intensive customer discovery process. This rigorous program will culminate on November 14, 2024, with a Demo Day at Weber State University, where these companies will present their cutting-edge technologies to key Government and Industry stakeholders.

Program Details:

Accelerator in Session: August 19 – November 15, 2024

August 19 – November 15, 2024 Demo Day: November 14, 2024, at Weber State University - Save The Date Registration

The CAO team, with technical guidance from both Government and Industry experts, has selected the following small businesses to participate in this distinguished cohort:

These companies are poised to address the Air Force’s critical challenges by developing transformative technologies that will drive digital modernization and enhance national security. For more details on the participating companies and their groundbreaking technologies, please refer to the company overview document .

Involvement Opportunities: The success of the CAO is greatly supported by partnerships with Weber State University, sponsors, and industry mentors. Organizations interested in sponsorship or partnership opportunities are encouraged to contact ogdenaccelerator@catalystcampus.org.

About Catalyst Accelerator Ogden: The Catalyst Accelerator Ogden, hosted by Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3), is a defense and national security industry accelerator headquartered in Ogden, Utah. In partnership with the DTO, the CAO provides a robust, mentor-driven curriculum designed to support Accelerator companies. CCTI serves as a dynamic ecosystem where industry, small businesses, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors converge within Utah’s aerospace and defense industry to foster community, ignite innovation, and stimulate business growth.