Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons close associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 16/2024 – August 26, 2024

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLise Mortensen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

Board member of Royal Unibrew A/S



b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameRoyal Unibrew A/S
b)LEI529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63


4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeShares in Royal Unibrew A/S



ISIN DK0060634707

b)Nature of the transaction

Buy
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 533

DKK 533

DKK 533

DKK 533

DKK 533

DKK 533.50

DKK 533.50

DKK 533.50

DKK 533.50

DKK 534

DKK 534

DKK 534

DKK 534

DKK 534

DKK 534

DKK 534		33

34

79

92

85

92

33

38

85

8

35

92

34

35

140

85
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volumes

Price

1,000

DKK 533,553
e)Date of the transaction2024-08-23, 14:27:34 CET
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.

