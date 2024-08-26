Eliem Therapeutics Announces Additions to its Leadership Team

Brett Kaplan, M.D. appointed Chief Operating Officer



SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELYM), announced today the appointments of Brett Kaplan, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer, and Nishi Rampal, M.D., as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development.

“I am delighted to announce the addition of Brett and Nishi to our executive team,” said Dr. Aoife Brennan, CEO of Eliem Therapeutics. “Since completing the Tenet Medicines acquisition, we have worked diligently to build a best-in-class management team as we transition Eliem into a leading biotechnology company. Brett and Nishi represent two critical additions to the Eliem team. Brett has demonstrated exceptional financial and operational leadership throughout his career. Nishi brings an impressive track record in leading clinical development strategy, from bench to launch, across a variety of therapeutic areas, including key focus areas we plan to pursue at Eliem. We look forward to leveraging their expertise and insights as we grow Eliem and advance our pipeline focused on developing therapeutics for autoimmune-driven inflammatory diseases.”

“I could not be more excited to be joining Eliem at this juncture in its evolution,” said Dr. Kaplan. “I look forward to working with the team to strengthen key areas of the business, positioning the Company for sustained success. Our commitment to advancing the organization will give us the potential to develop a pipeline of transformative therapies.”

“Many patients with autoimmune diseases face suboptimal treatments,” said Dr. Rampal. “Eliem’s lead asset, budoprutug (previously referred to as TNT119), represents a potentially best-in-class anti-CD19 antibody with broad applications across a number of autoimmune diseases. I am inspired by Eliem’s mission and excited to advance the development of antibody-based therapies to address these unmet medical needs.”

Dr. Kaplan has over 20 years of finance and operations leadership in biotechnology and investment banking. Before joining Eliem, Dr. Kaplan served as President, Chief Financial and Corporate Development Officer at Chroma Medicine Inc., where he raised approximately $250 million to fund the research and development of epigenetic editors, a new class of genomic medicines. Prior to Chroma, Dr. Kaplan was the Chief Financial Officer of Prevail Therapeutics, which was acquired by Eli Lilly and Company for $940 million. At Evercore Partners, Dr. Kaplan was a Managing Director, Investment Banking advising on strategic and financing transactions. Dr. Kaplan has held other corporate development and strategy positions at Cubist Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company acquired by Merck & Co., Inc., Biopure Corporation, and Eli Lilly. Dr. Kaplan is currently a director of Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. and also served as a director of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. Dr. Kaplan holds an MBBCh. and an M.B.A. from the University of Witwatersrand.

Dr. Rampal brings over 10 years of extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries with a track record of leadership in rare disease drug development, spanning neurology, rheumatology, dermatology, and hematology. Over the course of her career in industry, she has led programs resulting in successfully global approvals including UPLINZA® (inebilizumab-cdon), a groundbreaking treatment for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder and ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab-cwvz) a treatment for myasthenia gravis. Prior to Eliem, Dr. Rampal was the Executive Director Clinical Development at Horizon Therapeutics (acquired by Amgen, Inc. for $27.8 billion in October 2023), where she was the global lead on the development and strategy for UPLINZA. Prior to Amgen, Dr. Rampal was a Medical Director Clinical Development at Alexion Pharmaceuticals (acquired by AstraZeneca for $39 billion in December 2021). While at Alexion, Dr. Rampal worked on the global pivotal Phase 3 trial for ravulizumab (Ultomiris), CHAMPION® developed for myasthenia gravis. Dr Rampal completed her neurology residency at the Yale School of Medicine and her neurophysiology and epilepsy fellowship at Columbia University, and is double board certified with past academic appointments at Yale University, Columbia University, and Mount Sinai Icahn Schools of Medicine.

Eliem Therapeutics is focused on developing therapeutics for autoimmune-driven inflammatory diseases, including advancing budoprutug, an anti-CD19 antibody designed for a broad range of autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, lupus nephritis, immune thrombocytopenia and membranous nephropathy. For more information, please visit https://eliemtx.com/

