Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 34 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 16/8/2024
|196,987
|547.90
|107,929,348
|Monday, 19 August 2024
|1,700
|588.17
|999,889
|Tuesday, 20 August 2024
|1,500
|589.23
|883,845
|Wednesday, 21 August 2024
|1,500
|583.40
|875,100
|Thursday, 22 August 2024
|1,500
|585.17
|877,755
|Friday, 23 August 2024
|1,500
|587.32
|880,980
|In the period 19/8/2024 - 23/8/2024
|7,700
|586.70
|4,517,569
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 23/8/2024
|204,687
|549.36
|112,446,917
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,815,613 treasury shares corresponding to 7.26% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
