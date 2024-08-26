A. Duie Pyle Recognized by Heavy Duty Trucking and Inbound Logistics for Its Continued Sustainability Efforts

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier 100-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces it has been named both a 2024 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics and a Top Green Fleet award winner by Heavy Duty Trucking (HDT). Both awards acknowledge Pyle's dedication to implementing environmentally conscious practices across its fleet and facilities.



This is the seventh time that Pyle has been recognized as a Top Green Fleet, and it is the sixth time that it has been named a Green Supply Chain Partner.

Central to Pyle's sustainability efforts are its state-of-the-art integrated sites, which are designed to eliminate energy consumption and enhance operational efficiency. Through its Environmentally Conscious Operation Program, Pyle has significantly cut its reliance on traditional energy sources while enhancing operational sustainability. Pyle's Parkesburg, Pa., site spans 569,000 square feet and operates entirely on solar power. Pyle is also committed to water conservation, recycling 80% of the water used at its truck wash bays. With nearly 50% of its forklifts being electric, Pyle has saved an estimated 24,000 pounds of carbon emissions per unit and aims to transition 100% to electric forklifts by 2028.

“We are dedicated to investing in fuel-efficient technologies and look forward to continuing our role in driving meaningful environmental progress within the trucking industry,” said Frank Granieri, COO of Supply Chain Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “These accolades reflect our ongoing efforts to integrate green technologies and sustainable practices into our operations while ensuring we exceed customer expectations and maintain top-tier service quality.”

Looking ahead, Pyle remains committed to innovation and environmental stewardship as it prepares to fully integrate electric forklifts, purchase charging stations and explore the latest advancements in renewable energy technology.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.