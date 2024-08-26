FloQast’s “TakeControl 2024: Breaking Boundaries in Accounting” to Showcase Innovation and AI

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, an Accounting Automation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced that it will host its annual user conference, TakeControl , on September 25-26, 2024. The virtual event, brought to you by FloQademy , will bring together FloQast customers, partners, and industry experts to discuss the latest trends in finance and accounting, connect with product experts, and showcase the company’s latest advancements in generative AI and comprehensive, platform-based accounting automation. This year's theme, "Breaking Boundaries in Accounting," invites participants to discover innovative strategies to navigate the evolving accounting landscape and drive their businesses forward.



“We are excited to host TakeControl this year and provide our community with an opportunity to learn, network, and collaborate,” said Mike Whitmire, Co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA. “This event will highlight the transformative power of AI in accounting, offering sessions that delve into how AI can enhance accuracy, efficiency, and strategic decision-making in an ever-volatile and high-pressure business environment.”

The agenda for TakeControl includes:

A keynote from FloQast co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Mike Whitmire empowering customers to shift paradigms and challenge the status quo of today’s accounting work and tools

A Fireside Chat with Salim Ismail, Chairman of OpenExO and best-selling author of Exponential Organizations and ExO 2.0, about how AI and technology are shaping the future of work

The unveiling of several new FloQast solutions and exciting discussions about FloQast's latest innovation with AI, including a conversation with Chief Product Officer Chris Sluty and Chief Technology Officer Cullen Zandstra

Additional conversation around the potential of AI in accounting with Joey Jegerajan, PwC UK Partner and Consulting TMT Lead, on transformation with tech and GenAI for sustainable growth

Discussions with customers around scaling, adoption, and success, and more



This year’s event features sponsors PwC, CFGI, Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In addition to the sessions, attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with FloQast product experts at the virtual Genius Bar for an opportunity to have specific questions answered and learn more about how FloQast can help streamline your accounting operations.

TakeControl attendees will have the opportunity to earn up to 10 CPE credits for their attendance and participation. TakeControl will also include sessions for accounting professionals in the EMEA and ANZ regions, who can earn up to 3 CPD credits.

TakeControl is a free event, and registration is now open. For more information on TakeControl, including a full detailed schedule of the two-day event, please visit floqast.com/takecontrol .

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Automation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 2,800 global accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.