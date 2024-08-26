Introducing "Gellies" by Abstrax: The Ultimate Flavor Solution for Cannabis Gummies and Edibles

Irvine, CA, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstrax, a pioneering force in cannabis flavor technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest collection, Gellies. This innovative product line is specifically designed to elevate the flavor profile of CBD and THC infused-gummies, providing a superior taste experience that harmonizes with the natural flavors of cannabis.

The Gellies collection stands apart by leveraging exotic flavor compounds naturally found in cannabis, as detailed in Abstrax's Science of Exotic white papers. Unlike generic off-the-shelf flavorings that are not optimized for cannabis, Gellies ensures that the natural dank flavors of cannabis are complemented rather than masked, resulting in an unparalleled taste experience for cannabis-infused gummies.

"Our mission with Gellies is to solve the common problem of off-flavors in cannabis edibles," said Max Koby, Co-Founder and CEO of Abstrax. "Traditional flavorings often clash with the weedy taste of cannabis, but Gellies utilizes our Cloudburst Series flavor technology to deliver maximum flavor impact. By using compounds native to cannabis, we can enhance the natural flavor profile, making every gummy a delightful experience."

The Gellies Difference

Abstrax's proprietary Cloudburst Series flavor technology is at the heart of Gellies, which ensures maximum flavor intensity. This innovation perfectly pairs exotic cannabis-native compounds with various cannabinoid solutions, including Liquid Diamonds, live resin, distillate, rosin, and decarbed flower. The outcome is a harmonious blend that enhances the natural taste of cannabis, eliminating the unpleasant off-notes sometimes found in other gummies.

"Our Gellies collection is crafted in-house, meaning every flavor is unique to Abstrax and designed with cannabis in mind," said TJ Martin, VP of Research & Development at Abstrax.

Key Features of Gellies

Designed for Cannabis: Every flavor has been developed specifically for cannabis-infused gummies. Pair with Terpenes: Can be blended with AI Terp Effects to add functional terpene-based effects. Maximum Intensity: Gellies uses Cloudburst Series flavor tech for maximum flavor impact. Formulated In-House: Every flavor is made by Abstrax and you won’t find it anywhere else. PG/Eth Base: Gellies use PG/Ethanol to carry the flavor all the way through. Unique Flavors: Gellies offers a wide range of flavors to suit all consumer tastes. Flavor Comes First: Compare these to the flavor of other options and it’s like night and day. Hyper Concentrated: Dose way less than you would expect to impart huge flavor.





Your Brand's Flavor in Every Application

Abstrax is dedicated to being your ultimate partner for all cannabis flavoring needs. With Gellies, you can extend your brand's unique flavor profile across a variety of products. Seamlessly pair our Gellies collection with Abstrax’s other product lines, such as the Cloudburst Series vape flavors and pre-roll infusions, to deliver a consistent and cohesive flavor experience across different applications. Create a signature taste that resonates through every product, from gummies to vapes and beyond.

Explore our Gellies collection and find the perfect flavor for your edibles at https://abstraxtech.com/collections/gellies-gummies-flavoring.

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its three divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp-derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Labs offers cutting-edge R&D, extraction and analytical technologies through its proprietary Terplytics™ system. Its technology delivers the most advanced botanical testing for exploratory research, sensory quantification, strain validation, product development, and consumer insights. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal-specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com, AbstraxHops.com and AbstraxLabs.com.

