AllSurplus Conducts First Sale in China for Global Energy Leader

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, has partnered with Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS), a global equipment auction, liquidation, and asset management company, to sell unused assets and equipment on behalf of a global leader in industrial, process, and specialty gases. The sale, which marks the first of a series of sales for the global energy leader in China, contains more than 60 unused Sumimoto cryogenic aluminum brazed fin heat exchangers designed for various services, which are currently available until 4:00 am EDT on August 31, 2024 on AllSurplus.com, the leading online marketplace for surplus business assets.



“It’s an honor to be hosting our first sale with this global energy organization,” said Liquidity Services Managing Director, APAC, Hugh Yu. “We had many detailed discussions before the sale's launch, and we plan to leverage our local and global resources to make this first event a success. This marks the first of many more sales to come from this partnership.”

The online sales contain a mix of high-value, unused Sumimoto assets including Argon Condensers, Nitrogen Superheaters, Refined AR Column Condensers, and more. All available assets are built to American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) code and are National Board registered.

“We are proud to have earned the trust of the equipment owners and to have been appointed to dispose of these surplus assets,” added Aaron Industrial Solutions Managing Director Peder Grimstrup. “We have a responsibility towards society and the environment, and the closure of this project will be carried out under the premise of sustainability.”

To place a bid, buyers must create an account by completing the free registration form at AllSurplus.com.

About AllSurplus

AllSurplus is the world’s leading online marketplace for surplus business assets, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell inventory and equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Aaron Industrial Solutions

Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) offers industrial equipment auctions, liquidation sales, and asset management services to businesses needing to liquidate or transfer their surplus assets. With more than 80 years of experience in the buying and selling of industrial assets in all verticals, AIS works with its channel partners to provide onsite and online auction events, liquidations, private treaty sales and other creative ways to maximize and monetize surplus assets.

