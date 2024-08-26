Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Industry Research 2023-2030: Ever-Present Threat of Plane Crashes Drives Emphasis on Airworthiness & Plane Maintenance

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) is estimated at US$49.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$66.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the aircraft MRO market is driven by several factors. The increasing global air traffic, with more passengers and cargo being transported by air, necessitates frequent and comprehensive maintenance to ensure safety and efficiency. The aging fleet of commercial and military aircraft requires more intensive maintenance and overhaul services to extend their operational life.

Technological advancements, such as the implementation of IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) for predictive maintenance, have enhanced the capabilities of MRO services, making them more effective and cost-efficient. The expansion of low-cost carriers and regional airlines has increased the demand for MRO services to maintain their growing fleets.

Additionally, the aviation industry`s focus on sustainability has driven the need for more efficient and environmentally friendly MRO practices, such as using green technologies and materials. The rise of partnerships and collaborations between airlines and MRO providers has also facilitated access to advanced maintenance solutions and expertise, further driving market growth. As global aviation continues to expand, the MRO market is expected to see sustained growth, supported by ongoing innovations and the increasing complexity of modern aircraft systems.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Engine Overhaul segment, which is expected to reach US$28.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.8%. The Components Maintenance segment is also set to grow at 5.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $10.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.7% CAGR to reach $8.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Collins Aerospace, Boeing Company, The, Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 653 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $49.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $66.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (Aircraft MRO): A Definition

Types of MRO Maintenance Activities

Maintenance Schedules and Approval Systems

Military Aircraft MRO

Commercial Aircraft MRO

Aircraft MRO Norms and Regulations: An Overview

Aircraft MRO: Continuing Importance in Airworthiness Management to Propel Long-term Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Ever-Present Threat of Air Accidents Reinforces the Importance of MRO

Despite the Strides Taken in Safe Flying, Ever-Present Threat of Plane Crashes Drives Emphasis on Airworthiness & Plane Maintenance: Global Number of Fatalities on Commercial Flights

Commercial Aviation Industry: The Barometer of Health of the MRO Market

Aging Aircraft Fleet Presents Opportunities for MRO Services

Aging Aircraft & the Ensuing Need to Ensure Airworthiness of Older Airplanes to Spur Opportunities in the MRO Services Market

Average Age (in Years) of Select Airlines Around the World

Expanding Aircraft Fleet to Fuel Need for Routine MRO Services

Expanding Global Aircraft Fleet to Inject a Steady Stream of Routine Maintenance Revenues for MRO Service Providers

Corrosion & Fatigue Wear and Tear: The Most Important Aspect of MRO

High Cost of Corrosion for the Transportation Industry Makes Corrosion Management Systems (CMS) an Integral Part of Aircraft MRO Programs: Percentage Breakdown of Cost of Corrosion by Industry

Smart Assets Management & Focus on Predictive and Condition Based Maintenance Bodes Well for Aircraft MRO Services

Aircraft Maintenance Decision System Based on Real-time Condition Monitoring Grows in Prominence

Aircraft Big Data: A Key Enabler of Effective Condition Based Monitoring

Rising Prominence of Nondestructive Evaluation & Inspection of Aircraft

Use of Fillers in Aerospace Composites & Resultant High Risk of Moisture Infiltration Spurs Opportunities for Diagnostic NDT Testing for Crack & Corrosion Detection

Avionics MRO Emerges into a Key Revenue Spinner

Expanding Avionics Market Drives Parallel Opportunities for Avionics MRO in the Form of Avionics Upgrade

As Defense Budgets Come Under Intense Pressure, Military MRO Market to be Impacted

Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for Military Electro Optics and Infrared Systems

Low Cost Carriers (LCCs) Expand MRO Opportunity in Asia-Pacific

Low Cost Airlines Market Gives Rise to Need for Right Sized MRO Practices and Procedures

Need to Reduce Operating Costs Drives Growth in MRO Outsourcing Services

Developing Countries Emerge as MRO Hubs

Narrowing Wage Differentials Threaten to Disrupt MRO Outsourcing

Growing Use of Composites in Airframes Drive MRO Providers to Offer Improved Tools and Techniques

Engine MRO Segment Drives Aircraft MRO Market

Cost Competitive PMA Certified Parts Grow in Importance in the MRO Market

Threat of PMA Forces OEMs to Reevaluate their Role in the MRO Market

Trend towards Digitization of MRO Operations

Latest Technological Trends Transforming the Aircraft MRO Market

Big Data to Transform Aviation Sector

Cloud Services Gain Traction in MRO Industry

Drones to Reduce Maintenance Time

Digital Twins: The New Standard of Maintenance in Aviation Industry

Aviation Maintenance: A Glance into Recent Technological Advancements

Shortage of Skilled Technicians: A Major Challenge for Labor Intensive MRO Industry

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 141 Featured)

Collins Aerospace

Boeing Company, The

Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc.

AAR Corporation

Bombardier, Inc.

AirNet II

Etihad Airways

Aviation Repair Technologies

Barfield, Inc.

Denel Aeronautics

Asia Pacific Aerospace (APA) Pty., Ltd.

Alpine Aerotech

ASA - Airline Software Applications ApS

CAMP Systems International Inc.

Committee for Aviation and Space Industry Development (CASID)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ylihhv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

