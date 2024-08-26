Chinese Alcohol Production in China Industry Research Report 2024

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chinese Alcohol Production in China - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Since 2005, market deregulation, product improvements and a resurgence in Chinese alcohol's popularity has boosted the Chinese Alcohol Production industry's performance. Over the past decade, the industry has experienced steady, rapid growth despite output dropping in recent years due to increasing government safety and quality regulations, and manufacturers' increased focus on quality over quantity.

Consumers are increasingly demanding high-end alcohol products, which has prompted alcohol companies to switch gears to focus on top shelf and premium alcohol production. Firms in the Chinese Alcohol Production industry manufacture traditional Chinese alcoholic drinks made from fine grain and ferments of different types and containing 18.0% to 60.0% alcohol. Three types of natural yeast are used to prepare various alcohols through cooking, fermentation, distillation, storage and blending processes.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

Wuliangye Yibin Co., Ltd.

Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd.

Luzhou Laojiao Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd.

Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co., Ltd.

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vz04zy

