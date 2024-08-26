United States $26.45 Bn Protein Ingredients Markets, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2029F

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Protein Ingredients Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Protein Ingredients Market was valued at USD 18.30 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.20% through 2029

The United States Protein Ingredients Market is a significant and dynamic sector within the larger food and beverage industry. Protein ingredients are essential components used in a wide range of products, from dietary supplements and sports nutrition to processed foods and beverages.







Plant-Based Proteins Dominate



The rise of plant-based proteins is expected to continue, with consumers increasingly opting for these alternatives due to health, environmental, and ethical concerns. Ingredients like pea protein, soy protein, and hemp protein will see continued growth as they play a central role in plant-based meat alternatives, dairy-free products, and plant-based protein supplements.



Sustainable Sourcing



Sustainability remains a top concern for consumers. The protein ingredients market will see a growing emphasis on sustainably sourced proteins, with a focus on reducing the environmental impact of protein production. This trend will drive innovation in plant-based protein sources and sustainable farming practices.



Innovative Protein Sources



The market will witness the emergence of innovative protein sources. Beyond traditional options, expect to see proteins derived from insects, algae, and microbial fermentation gaining traction. These sources offer unique nutritional profiles and sustainability benefits.



Protein Fortification



Protein fortification will extend beyond traditional protein products. A broader range of food and beverage categories, from snacks to beverages to baked goods, will feature protein fortification to meet the rising demand for protein intake in convenient, everyday formats.



Segmental Insights



Based on the category of Product, the animal/dairy protein category is projected to hold the largest share of revenue in 2023. This dominance of the animal protein segment is primarily fueled by its high-quality protein demand from various sectors, including food and beverage, animal feed, and personal care industries. Animal protein stands out as a complete protein source, containing all the essential amino acids required by the human body, making it a favored choice for individuals seeking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.



The appeal of animal proteins is further linked to their health benefits, which encompass improved muscle growth, weight management, and enhanced bone health in the United States. Additionally, the surging interest in functional foods and dietary supplements is driving the demand for animal protein, as it often serves as an ingredient in these products.



During the forecast period, the animal protein segment is anticipated to exhibit a moderate CAGR. Moreover, the animal feed industry serves as a significant consumer of animal protein ingredients, utilizing them as feed supplements to enhance livestock health and growth. Likewise, the personal care sector incorporates animal protein as an ingredient in hair and skincare products, renowned for its ability to enhance hair and skin texture and appearance.



Regional Insights



The North-East region dominated the United States Protein Ingredients Market. Firstly, this region is home to a burgeoning health-conscious population, with an increasing number of consumers prioritizing protein-rich diets for their numerous health benefits. Secondly, the North-East boasts a robust agricultural sector, providing access to a variety of protein sources, including soy, dairy, and legumes. Also, the region's proximity to major metropolitan areas, such as New York and Boston, facilitates the distribution of protein ingredients to a vast consumer base

Additionally, the North-East has a thriving food and beverage industry, with a strong focus on innovation and product development, making it a hotspot for the incorporation of protein ingredients into a wide range of products. Lastly, the region's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility aligns with the growing demand for alternative protein sources, further solidifying its position as a dominant force in the United States Protein Ingredients Market.

