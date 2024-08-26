Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from August 19 to August 23, 2024

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 19 TO AUGUST 23, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 19 to August 23, 2024:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/08/2024 FR0010451203 2 500 22,558 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/08/2024 FR0010451203 13 000 22,55654 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/08/2024 FR0010451203 2 000 22,475 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/08/2024 FR0010451203 23 725 22,56809 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 20/08/2024 FR0010451203 2 000 22,43 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 20/08/2024 FR0010451203 16 500 22,52606 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 20/08/2024 FR0010451203 2 000 22,42 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 20/08/2024 FR0010451203 22 000 22,50595 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/08/2024 FR0010451203 1 000 22,645 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/08/2024 FR0010451203 17 092 22,71374 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/08/2024 FR0010451203 2 000 22,6475 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/08/2024 FR0010451203 22 000 22,72523 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/08/2024 FR0010451203 1 500 22,77333 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/08/2024 FR0010451203 19 750 22,69304 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/08/2024 FR0010451203 2 000 22,7775 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/08/2024 FR0010451203 19 500 22,70487 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/08/2024 FR0010451203 4 000 22,8225 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/08/2024 FR0010451203 15 409 22,7653 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/08/2024 FR0010451203 4 000 22,8375 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/08/2024 FR0010451203 21 591 22,80258 XPAR TOTAL 213 567 22,65821

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment