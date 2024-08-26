Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from August 19 to August 23, 2024

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 19 TO AUGUST 23, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 19 to August 23, 2024:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6219/08/2024FR0010451203 2 500 22,558AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6219/08/2024FR0010451203 13 000 22,55654CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6219/08/2024FR0010451203 2 000 22,475TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6219/08/2024FR0010451203 23 725 22,56809XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6220/08/2024FR0010451203 2 000 22,43AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6220/08/2024FR0010451203 16 500 22,52606CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6220/08/2024FR0010451203 2 000 22,42TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6220/08/2024FR0010451203 22 000 22,50595XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/08/2024FR0010451203 1 000 22,645AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/08/2024FR0010451203 17 092 22,71374CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/08/2024FR0010451203 2 000 22,6475TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/08/2024FR0010451203 22 000 22,72523XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/08/2024FR0010451203 1 500 22,77333AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/08/2024FR0010451203 19 750 22,69304CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/08/2024FR0010451203 2 000 22,7775TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/08/2024FR0010451203 19 500 22,70487XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/08/2024FR0010451203 4 000 22,8225AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/08/2024FR0010451203 15 409 22,7653CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/08/2024FR0010451203 4 000 22,8375TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/08/2024FR0010451203 21 591 22,80258XPAR
 TOTAL      213 56722,65821 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

