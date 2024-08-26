Park Hotels & Resorts Provides Update on Hurricane Hone

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE) ("Park") announced today that its two Hawaii hotels—the 2,860-room Hilton Hawaiian Village in Honolulu and the 647-room Hilton Waikoloa Village on the Big Island—sustained no material damage from Hurricane Hone, a Category 1 hurricane that impacted the Hawaiian Islands on Sunday. Both hotels maintained power and uninterrupted services, and continue to welcome guests with all customary services and amenities available.



“I want to personally thank our teams on the ground for their hard work and dedication in protecting the properties,” commented Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I am extremely grateful for the efforts of both the hotel staff and emergency personnel who worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of all guests and staff members.”



About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 42 premium-branded hotels and resorts with nearly 26,000 rooms located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.

For more information, contact:

Ian Weissman

Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy

571-302-5591

iweissman@pkhotelsandresorts.com

For additional information or to receive press releases via e-mail, please visit our website at

www.pkhotelsandresorts.com