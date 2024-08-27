Bitget lists Orderly Network (ORDER) the Omnichain Liquidity Layer on Launchpool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange platform has listed Orderly Network (ORDER) marking a significant addition to the platform's array of DeFi tokens on Launchpool. The listing is complimented with a promotional event, where participants can claim a share of 2,600,000 ORDER tokens through two distinct staking pools. This listing further enriches Bitget’s ecosystem, providing users with advanced trading infrastructure within the Near Protocol.

Orderly Network stands out in the DeFi landscape by offering a comprehensive suite of trading services, including spot and perpetual futures trading. As an omnichain liquidity layer with robust SDK for Web3 DeFi builders, Orderly Network has been trending lately. The project’s deployment on the Near network allows users to engage in on-chain contract trading via smart contracts, with a focus on enhanced risk management solutions. This approach not only boosts trading efficiency but also prioritizes the security and stability of user transactions.

The Bitget Launchpool event offers users the opportunity to participate in two staking pools, providing flexibility in staking choices and potential rewards. The first pool is designed for BGB staking, featuring a pool of 2,080,000 ORDER tokens, with staking limits set to ensure both accessibility and fairness. The second pool, dedicated to ORDER staking, includes 520,000 ORDER tokens, offering participants the chance to further engage with the token ecosystem. Both pools distribute rewards based on the proportion of the staked tokens, with hourly calculations and distributions ensuring a transparent process.

This event not only opens up new avenues for Bitget users to diversify their portfolios but also reinforces Orderly Network’s role in advancing DeFi trading infrastructure. With its robust on-chain capabilities and focus on risk management, Orderly Network's integration into Bitget is poised to attract a broad range of crypto enthusiasts and traders.

The staking period runs from August 26 to September 5, with participants able to redeem their staked assets at any time. This flexibility, coupled with the opportunity to earn rewards hourly, makes the Launchpool event an attractive proposition for those looking to maximize their engagement with ORDER tokens.

To participate in Orderly Launchpool, please visit here.

