Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).



Date on which the third tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 24 July 2024.

The duration of the third tranche of the 2024 programme: 25 July to no later than 22 October 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 24 July 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/624015

From 19 August until 23 August 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,600,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 285.7127 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 19 August OSE 300,000 290.4192 87,125,760.00 CEUX TQEX 20 August OSE 350,000 288.5891 101,006,185.00 CEUX TQEX 21 August OSE 300,000 285.9856 85,795,680.00 CEUX TQEX 22 August OSE 350,000 281.8875 98,660,625.00 CEUX TQEX 23 August OSE 300,000 281.8400 84,552,000.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,600,000 285.7127 457,140,250.00 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 6,532,453 288.2316 1,882,859,454.15 CEUX TQEX Total 6,532,453 288.2316 1,882,859,454.15 Total buy-backs under third tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 8,132,453 287.7360 2,339,999,704.15 CEUX TQEX Total 8,132,453 287.7360 2,339,999,704.15



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 34,851,631 own shares, corresponding to 1.25% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 26,938,032 own shares, corresponding to 0.96% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

Attachment