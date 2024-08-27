Antitrust Explainer Report: Legal Fundamentals Marketers Need to Know as Regulators Wage War Against Big Tech

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antitrust Explainer: Legal Fundamentals Marketers Need to Know as Regulators Wage War Against Big Tech" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the past few years, antitrust enforcers have zeroed in on some of the biggest names in digital advertising. This report reviews key legal structures in antitrust regulation and explores challenges that have emerged with digitization.

Key Question: What is antitrust law, and who's in charge of enforcing it?

Key Stat: In 2024, nearly two-thirds of US digital ad dollars will go to Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft. As they've amassed market share, these Big Tech platforms have attracted the attention of antitrust regulators around the world.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The biggest digital platforms are facing more regulatory scrutiny than ever

What is antitrust?

Who are the key players in antitrust enforcement?

What does antitrust regulation mean for marketers?

Insider Intelligence Interviews

Sources

