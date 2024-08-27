Packaged Rice Noodles Market - Global Fresh Rice Noodles, Frozen Rice Noodles, Instant Rice Noodles Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaged Rice Noodles Market by Type (Fresh Rice Noodles, Frozen Rice Noodles, Instant Rice Noodles), Packaging Type (Bulk Packaging, Single-serving Packs), Ingredient, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The world's Packaged Rice Noodles Market grew from USD 2.28 billion in 2023 to USD 2.41 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.25%, reaching USD 3.48 billion by 2030.
The packaged rice noodles market growth is influenced by rising consumer health consciousness, the globalization of food culture, and busy lifestyles driving the need for quick meal options. However, high competition from other noodles and pasta, as well as volatility in raw material availability and prices, present significant challenges for market growth. Moreover, complex regulatory compliance associated with food products and varying consumer preferences further hinders market expansion.
Despite these challenges, the expansion of online grocery shopping and innovations in environmentally friendly packaging are further boosting accessibility and appeal. In addition, enhanced marketing strategies, particularly through social media, and geographic expansion into emerging markets in Latin America, Africa, and Eastern Europe are expected to drive the market further. Partnering with meal kit services and focusing on eco-friendly packaging can also attract more consumers. Innovation areas for business growth include enhancing nutritional profiles, implementing automation and AI in production, creating unique global flavors, and offering organic, non-GMO, or whole-grain variants.
The packaged rice noodles market shows diverse trends across different regions. In the United States, there is a growing demand for gluten-free and health-oriented products, supported by the rising popularity of Asian cuisine. The widespread presence of eCommerce platforms and meal kit services is driving the market in the Americas. In Canada, health trends similar to those in the U.S. and a multicultural population drive the market with innovations in organic and sustainable products. Europe observes a surge in interest in healthy and exotic foods, influenced by strict food safety and packaging regulations and a rise in private label products. The Middle East's demand for international cuisine is growing, driven by a large expatriate population.
Africa's urbanization is spurring demand for packaged rice noodles, complemented by international brands investing in local production to reduce imports. In China, domestic demand for rice noodles is strong, with a preference for fresh products, though the convenience of packaged rice noodles is gaining traction. Japan values high-quality, health-focused products and sees innovation in packaging and sustainable practices for packaged rice noodles, with eCommerce enhancing market reach. In India, an urban middle class exposed to global cuisine is driving demand, with increased local production focusing on affordability and distribution networks expanding in urban and rural areas.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.41 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.48 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Drivers
- Prevalence of gluten intolerance leading to the consumer shift towards rice-based products
- Growing adoption of convenient food products
- Increasing availability of packaged rice noodles across retail and online channels
Market Restraints
- Incidences of product recall of packaged rice noodles
Market Opportunities
- Emerging adoption of sustainable and innovative packaging solutions
- Introduction of packaged rice noodles with new dietary and taste profile
Market Challenges
- Complexities in production and packaging and difficulty in obtaining adequate taste profile
Company Analysis
- Lotus Foods Inc.
- Thaitan Foods International Co., Ltd.
- Lieng Tong Rice Vermicelli Company Limited
- Annie Chun's, Inc.
- Jvapa Foods
- NONGSHIM CO., LTD.
- Nissin Foods Co., Ltd.
- Acecook Viet Nam
- Thai President Foods Public Company Limited
- Star Anise Foods
- King Soba USA
- Leong Guan Food Manufacturer
- Healthy Food Factory
- Clearspring Ltd.
- Beagley Copperman B.V.
- itsu ltd.
- Ayam Sarl
- Tasty Nibbles
- Spiral Foods
- Wai Wai
- Asian Food 4 U
- VIFON
- Roland Foods, LLC
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Type
- Fresh Rice Noodles
- Frozen Rice Noodles
- Instant Rice Noodles
Packaging Type
- Bulk Packaging
- Single-serving Packs
Ingredient
- Brown Rice
- White Rice
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Food Stores
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Online
End-User
- Commercial Users
- Individual Consumers
Region
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Israel
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Poland
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5pwo0s
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment