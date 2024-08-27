Command Alkon’s Elevate Conference to Offer a Content-Rich Experience for Attendees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is excited to announce the upcoming Elevate Conference, a premier event designed to inspire and empower professionals from the construction materials industry. This year's conference promises to deliver a content-rich experience aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration among attendees.



“This is an event not to be missed for anyone looking to enhance their Command Alkon systems and industry knowledge and connect with fellow professionals,” said Lori Allen, Vice President of Marketing at Command Alkon. “With a diverse lineup of sessions, workshops, and networking events, attendees will not only gain invaluable insights from product experts, industry leaders and innovators, but also have the chance to exchange ideas and best practices with peers who share their passion and challenges.”

The event kicks off with 2 days of hands-on training workshops referred to as TRAININGdays. With 12 different classrooms in action during these 2 days, attendees can take a deep dive into core Command Alkon product lines and learn about emerging technology solutions.

The conference keynote address is titled “Creating Tomorrow, Today,” led by Command Alkon’s CEO, Martin Willoughby, alongside other executive leaders. During this session, attendees will explore the pivotal role each individual plays in the ongoing transformation of the industry. Participants will gain valuable insights into Command Alkon’s commitment to continued investment and innovation in technology, services, and partnerships.

With over 250 hours of training and content, the Elevate Conference will feature more than 50 breakout sessions covering a wide range of topics. Attendees can look forward to best practices, customer success stories, and engaging panel discussions across various session tracks, including Concrete Tech, Aggregate Tech, Asphalt Tech, Industry & Leadership, and Connected Partners.

Industry Technology Partner Showcases features presentations from leading or up-and-coming technology partners who will discuss their latest products, services, and collaborative projects. Attendees will have the chance to engage in Q&A sessions, participate in live demonstrations, and gain firsthand knowledge of the tools that drive efficiency and productivity.

For those eager to gain practical experience, the conference will host over 10 hours of Support Labs focusing on critical areas such as Ready Mix, Aggregate, Asphalt, and Trucking & Fleet. These interactive sessions are designed to provide attendees with hands-on training and in-depth knowledge of Command Alkon technologies and best practices within each sector. Participants will work alongside solutions experts, gaining real-world insights and skills that they can immediately apply in their operations. These Support Labs promise to enhance the learning experience and empower attendees with the confidence to implement new strategies and technologies in their businesses.

The final afternoon of the event includes optional plant tours to visit local material supplier plants and sites for a firsthand view of local operations and their technology usage.

For more information and to view the complete agenda, please download the eBrochure.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for ready mix and concrete producers, asphalt producers, and aggregate suppliers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. Command Cloud, a next-generation platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance.

