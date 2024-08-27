PetVivo Teams with Orthobiologic Innovations for Clincial Research and Product Commercialization

Orthobiologic President & CEO, Sherman O. Canapp, Jr. and Director of Diagnositcs and Education, Debra Cannap, Join PetVivo Advisory Board

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, & Annapolis Junction, MD, US, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV, PETVW), a leading biomedical company delivering innovative therapeutic medical devices for equines and companion animals, has teamed up with Orthobiologic Innovations (“OBI”), in R&D for regenerative and sports medicine, to pursue new clinical trials, product development and marketing of the company’s lead animal osteoarthritis medical device, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology.













OBI president and CEO and past president of ACVSMR, Sherman O. Canapp, Jr., DVM, MS, CCRT, DACVS-SA, DACVSMR, commented: “As a double-boarded orthopedic and sports medicine small animal veterinarian, my primary focus is on returning patients to full function as quickly and safely as possible using innovative evidence-based approaches. I look forward to working with PetVivo and their Spyrng with Osteocushion Technology to deliver long-term relief from the pain associated with osteoarthritis, by addressing the underlying structural issues, so that we can restore mobility and improve patient joint function over a longer period.”





Additionally, Debra Canapp, DVM, CCRT, CVA, DACVSMR, will also be working closely with PetVivo. She will contribute her experience in Rehabilitation and Diagnostic Musculoskeletal Ultrasound at Veterinary Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Group.

Sherman and Debra Canapp are both well published authors creating articles related to research involving sports injury and surgical recovery, as well as progressive intervention for canine patients with osteoarthritis. They lecture together internationally in both the veterinary and the human orthobiologic space.

Both Sherman and Debra Canapp have also been appointed to PetVivo’s advisory board, joining advisory board member, Tracy Turner, DVM, MS, DACVS, DACSMR, who has pioneered the use of thermography as a diagnostic aid in horse lameness evaluation and its use in horse welfare regulation. Turner is the current American Association of Equine Practitioners President-Elect and has extensively published studies and lectured nationally and internationally on these topics.

“We chose to team with OBI because they are consistently on the frontline of new medical technologies,” commented PetVivo president and CEO, John Lai. “Sherman and Debra bring impressive knowledge and experience, particularly from their work in helping to develop new medical products that focus on the physical health of small animals and arthritis interventions.”

“This makes their team a great fit with furthering our clinical trials and expanding the market adoption of Spryng,” continued Lai. “They will help us build product awareness and accelerate the growth and the expansion of our market reach across the U.S.”

OBI will initially assist PetVivo with coordinating a number of Spryng clinical trials centered upon the management of joint related afflictions in the elbow and stifle (knee) of canine patients. These pilot studies will include the evaluation of intra-articular injection of collagen-elastin hydrogel microparticles (“CEHM”) that are i) injected in the elbow of dogs suffering from osteoarthritis, and ii) injected in the stifle(s) of dogs that have undergone a TPLO procedure. OBI will also assist with a number of additional studies being planned for over the next year.

For more information about PetVivo and Spryng, email info1@petvivo.com or visit petvivo.com and sprynghealth.com.

About PetVivo Holdings

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV, PETVW) is a biomedical device company focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The company is pursuing a strategy of developing and commercializing human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in capital and time efficient ways. A key component of this strategy is an accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices that can enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated human pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has developed a robust pipeline of products for the medical treatment of animals and people, with a portfolio of 21 patents that protect the company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The company’s commercially launched flagship product, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, is a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injectable designed for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses.

For more information about PetVivo and its revolutionary Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, email info1@petvivo.com or visit petvivo.com or sprynghealth.com.

About Orthobiologic Innovations

Orthobiologic Innovations, LLC (OBI) is a translational medicine company that focuses on product design, development and testing of orthopedic and arthroscopic devices, instrumentations, medical systems, biologics and regenerative medicine technologies. OBI is also actively involved in designing and performing clinical trials.

Forward-Looking commercial Statements

The foregoing information regarding PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



PetVivo Contact

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email Contact

Tel (952) 405-6216

OBI Contact

Sherman Canapp, CEO

Orthobiologic Innovations, LLC

drs@canappsportsmed.com

Investor Contact

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact