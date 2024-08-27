Largo.ai and Big Screen Entertainment Announce Strategic Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Largo.ai, a leading AI-driven analytics platform for the film industry, and Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG), an established independent film production and distribution company, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the way independent films are brought to the market.



This collaboration will leverage Largo.ai's advanced AI analytics capabilities to enhance the decision-making process throughout the film production and distribution pipeline. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, the partnership seeks to streamline the selection of independent films, ensuring that high-quality content reaches audiences faster.

Largo.ai's proprietary AI technology provides deep insights into audience preferences, market trends, and predictive analytics, enabling filmmakers and producers to make data-driven decisions that increase the likelihood of a film's success.

Through this partnership, Big Screen Entertainment will integrate Largo.ai's tools into its workflow of selecting holiday, faith, and supernatural horror titles for the Big Film Fund, enhancing the company's ability to identify and nurture unique independent film projects that resonate with audiences worldwide.

"This partnership marks a milestone in the evolution of the independent film industry," said Sami Arpa, CEO of Largo.ai. "By combining our cutting-edge AI analytics with Big Screen Entertainment's expertise in film production and distribution, we're creating a powerful synergy that will empower filmmakers and bring exceptional stories to the forefront."

Big Screen Entertainment's CEO, Kimberley Kates, echoed this sentiment, stating, "Our collaboration with Largo.ai represents a major leap forward in how we approach film development and distribution. With the insights provided by Largo.ai, we're able to increase job opportunities and put more filmmakers to work. This partnership will also enhance the likelihood for higher return on investment for investors.”

The Largo.ai and Big Screen Entertainment partnership will initially focus on analyzing upcoming independent film projects in the Big Film Fund, utilizing AI-driven insights to optimize story development, casting, and release strategies.

As the collaboration evolves, both companies aim to set a new standard for innovation in the film industry, by enabling Largo.ai clients that meet Big Film Fund’s selection criteria to have their independent films featured on the Big Film Fund’s fundraising platform.

About Largo.ai Largo.ai is a pioneering AI analytics platform that empowers filmmakers, producers, and distributors with actionable insights based on advanced data analysis. By combining cutting-edge technology with deep industry knowledge, Largo.ai provides the tools necessary to make informed decisions that maximize the success of film projects.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group (BSEG) Big Screen Entertainment Group is a diversified independent film production and distribution company with a long history of producing, acquiring, and distributing films across various genres. With a commitment to bringing unique and compelling stories to the global audience, BSEG continues to be a driving force in the independent film industry.

