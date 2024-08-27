Questex Recognized for Content Excellence with 14 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards Finalists

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services and event company, today announces it has been recognized for content excellence by the Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards program with 14 finalist nominations. The Awards are the most prestigious recognition for excellence in editorial content and design media/publishing industry.



“Content is the foundation of our business. Our deep industry knowledge drives our communities and our live events including one on one, conferences and tradeshows to deliver our audiences and attendees with the information they need to grow their businesses,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “We have an extremely talented content team and it is an honor to be recognized as a finalist in the Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards.”

The finalist entries include:

Bar & Restaurant News

Ashley Bray (Range of Work by a Single Author: B2B)

How to Build a Menu Series (Series of Articles: B2B: Food & Beverage)

Loud & Proud: Bar and Restaurant Operators Celebrate Pride Month, Offer Tips for June and Beyond (Single Article: B2B: Culture/Community)



Fierce Biotech

No reprieve for biopharma layoffs in Q1: Fierce Biotech analysis (Analysis: B2B)

Women left out of VC club fight for their identity, pulling each other up one by one (Single Article: B2B: Healthcare/Medical/Nursing)

Fierce Network

Broadcom’s no good, very messy VMware acquisition (News Coverage: Digital, Print or Video)

Fierce Network’s 2024 Mobile World Congress coverage (Planned or On Location Coverage)

Lunch Ladies serve up cloud news (Podcast: Computer Science or Technology)

Google Cloud’s CTO pulls back the curtain (Profile or Q&A: B2B)

Range of Work by a Single Author: Diana Goovaerts (Range of Work by a Single Author: B2B)

Broadband affordability hangs in the balance (Series of Articles: B2B: Technology)

Fierce Pharma

The Fierce 50 of 2023 (Profile or Q&A: B2B)



Hotel Management

Hotel Management Rebrand (Full Issue: B2B: Overall)



Live Design

Live Design: Sphere Las Vegas & U2 Editorial Coverage (Series of Articles: B2B: Technology)



