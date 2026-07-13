The Hospitality Show Announces 2026 Speaker Lineup

MIAMI, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hospitality Show today unveiled new speakers for its developing conference program, including Hilton President & CEO Chris Nassetta, Sandals Executive Chairman Adam Stewart, Accor Group Chief Strategy Officer Gilda Perez-Alvarado, Davidson Hospitality Group President & CEO Thom Geshay, and former Disney Head of Innovation and Creativity Duncan Wardle, along with more than a dozen additional industry executives.

The event, the hospitality industry's premier conference dedicated to improving hotel operations and performance, takes place November 2-4 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida.

Produced by Questex and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), The Hospitality Show is the industry's only event dedicated to hotel operations, bringing together owners, operators, management companies, franchisees, investors, and leaders to discover strategies, technologies, and solutions that optimize time, operations, revenue, guest experience, and overall hotel performance.

Sessions at the 2026 conference will examine important issues hotel owners and operators are facing in today’s competitive tourism environment, from AI and labor to food and beverage strategy, commercial performance, guest expectations, and operational efficiency.

The developing speaker lineup includes executives from leading hotel brands, management companies, ownership groups, technology companies, education, and government, with more speakers to be announced.



Ritesh Agarwal , Founder and Group CEO, PRISM

, Founder and Group CEO, PRISM Gilda Perez-Alvarado , Group Chief Strategy Officer, Accor

, Group Chief Strategy Officer, Accor Nazpari Aydin , Co-Founder & CEO, Destination AI Forum

, Co-Founder & CEO, Destination AI Forum Malcolm Berg , Principal & Owner, EoA, Inc.

, Principal & Owner, EoA, Inc. Thom Geshay , CEO & President, Davidson Hospitality Group

, CEO & President, Davidson Hospitality Group Esther Hertzfeld , Executive Editor, Hotel Management

, Executive Editor, Hotel Management Amy Hulbert , Vice President, Boutique and Upscale Brands, BWH Hotel Group

, Vice President, Boutique and Upscale Brands, BWH Hotel Group Alexi Khajavi , President, Hospitality & Real Estate, Questex

, President, Hospitality & Real Estate, Questex Carl Long , President & CEO, Purchasing Management International

, President & CEO, Purchasing Management International Robyn Long , Director of Food & Beverage Solutions, Datassential

, Director of Food & Beverage Solutions, Datassential Rosanna Maietta , President & CEO, AHLA

, President & CEO, AHLA Eliza McCoy , Vice President, Programs & Impact, AHLA Foundation

, Vice President, Programs & Impact, AHLA Foundation Chris Nassetta , President & CEO, Hilton

, President & CEO, Hilton Brandy Rand , Vice President & Market Leader, Hospitality Group, Questex

, Vice President & Market Leader, Hospitality Group, Questex Peter Ricci, Ed.D. , Director, Hospitality & Tourism Management Program, Florida Atlantic University

, Director, Hospitality & Tourism Management Program, Florida Atlantic University Rich Russo , Principal, Highgate

, Principal, Highgate Steve Sickel , CEO, IHG Owners Association

, CEO, IHG Owners Association Adam Stewart , Executive Chairman, Sandals Resorts International

, Executive Chairman, Sandals Resorts International Duncan Wardle, Former Head of Innovation and Creativity, The Walt Disney Company





Featured sessions include an exclusive conversation with Hilton President & CEO Chris Nassetta, bold strategies for driving hotel growth from prominent hotel owners and operators, a close examination of what hotel owners want from brands and how brands can deliver, and innovative partnerships tied to major demand drivers like the World Cup.

For more information or to register, visit thehospitalityshow.com.

About The Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show is an event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one goal: operating hotels more efficiently. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, procurement specialists, and their teams. The Hospitality Show 2026 takes place November 2-4, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, FL.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at ahla.com