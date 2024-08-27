QNB Corp. Declares Q3 2024 Dividend

Quakertown, PA, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a regular meeting on August 27, The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share. The dividend is payable on September 27, 2024, to shareholders of record on September 13, 2024.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s website at QNBbank.com.