Mountain America Credit Union Supports Teachers with 2024-2025 Educator Grants

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is once again offering educator grants for the 2024-2025 school year. Each year, Mountain America awards 10 grants of up to $2,000 each for K-12 classroom learning projects. Eligible schools must be located within the credit union’s six-state footprint of Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Montana, Nevada, and New Mexico. Membership is not required to apply.

“We are thrilled to launch the Mountain America Educator Grant program and warmly invite all educators to apply. We hope these grants will help bring creative learning to life in the upcoming academic year,” said Sharlene Wells, senior vice president of public relations and organizational communications at Mountain America Credit Union. “This initiative is a heartfelt testament to our dedication to supporting passionate educators who tirelessly shape the future of our communities.”

Since 2016, Mountain America has awarded more than 70 grants to teachers and school leaders to support classroom learning. Grants awarded for the 2023-2024 school year funded a wide variety of projects, from hands-on integrated science supplies, handmade electric guitars, social skills curriculum resources, and more.

John Goodman from Bridger Elementary School in Logan, Utah, was among last year’s recipients. He used the grant to teach students that diversity can be a strength through weekly activities centered on the different countries and languages represented within his school. In Idaho, Mark Waterhouse of Gem State Adventist Academy in Caldwell, Idaho, was able to help students apply math skills to building their own electric guitars. Angelica Abbey, from Frye Elementary School in Chandler, Arizona, needed high interest, low level (hi-lo) books to help encourage reading among students with a wide range of reading abilities in her classroom. These are just a few examples of the wide variety of learning opportunities made possible by these grants.

Mountain America is accepting applications August 7 through September 16, 2024. The 2024-2025 grant recipients will be notified in October 2024. For additional details and to apply, visit macu.com/educator .

To learn more about Mountain America, visit macu.com .

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $19 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com . Insured by NCUA.



