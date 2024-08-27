Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in the Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference being held at the Conrad New York Downtown in New York, New York.



Beth Gerstein, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Kuo, Chief Financial Officer, will conduct a fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 1:50pm ET and hold investor meetings throughout the day.

The fireside chat presentation will be webcast live at the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.brilliantearth.com/events-and-presentations/events. An archived webcast will be available for one year following the live event.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. With 2023 full year Net Sales of $446 million and 12 consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA since its initial public offering in 2021, the Company’s mission since its 2005 founding has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has more than 35 showrooms across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Colin Bourland

investorrelations@brilliantearth.com