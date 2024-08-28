Press release

Bite Group selects Nokia’s Packet Core to drive 5G evolution and to simplify and enhance network capacity

Deployment will increase Bite Group’s business agility, optimize network operational costs, and enable more rapid delivery of new services.

Nokia’s appliance-based Packet Core solution seamlessly integrates 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies into a single set of servers for millions of subscribers.

28 August 2024

Vilnius, Lithuania and Espoo, Finland – Bite Group has selected Nokia’s Packet Core appliance-based solution to drive the operator’s evolution toward advanced 5G services and to simplify its network architecture in Latvia and Lithuania, while increasing capacity and performance of the core network.

By implementing Nokia appliance-based Packet Core, Bite can offer its customers ultra-reliable connectivity and enhanced mobile broadband data services, and provide more advanced solutions, like mobile enterprise virtual private network services.

The appliance-based solution provides a pre-integrated and modular server-based configuration for increased flexibility to support a wider range of business and operational deployment models, allowing Bite to rapidly target and serve new customers and create new revenue streams. These include expanding Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) offerings with additional capacity for home broadband and enterprise-critical application services in underserved areas, and delivering extreme bandwidth and capacity to end users using Nokia’s 5G Standalone solution.

As part of the agreement, Bite will integrate Nokia’s MantaRay Network Management solution for a consolidated and automated network view that optimizes network monitoring and management. Bite has already been using FastMile 5G Receivers, among other Nokia products, in its network to make broadband connectivity easier and more reliable for users.

Mindaugas Rauba, CTO at Bitė Group, said: “We are very pleased to extend our partnership with Nokia and to strengthen our network capabilities through its packet core and fixed wireless access solutions. These will facilitate important changes to our network quality and service delivery and, most importantly, elevate the overall customer experience.”

Erez Sverdlov, Vice President and Market Leader for Europe, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said: “We are delighted to support Bite Group’s 5G evolution and enable greater network agility, service offerings, and reliability. Our packet core and fixed wireless access solutions, amongst others, are just part of the broad family of Nokia solutions that demonstrate our technology leadership in the market by helping our customers solve problems, satisfy their customer needs, and generate new revenue streams.”

