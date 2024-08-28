$12.25+ Billion Animal Vaccine Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2023 & 2024-2029

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Vaccine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Animal Vaccine Market was valued at $7.68 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $12.26 billion, growing a CAGR of 8.18% through 2029

Vaccines undergo a meticulous and rigorous process of testing and analysis, ensuring their safety and efficacy. This comprehensive testing includes extensive trials that span over several years, evaluating factors such as effectiveness and adoption rates of the newly developed antigen. In the post-trial stage, vaccines play a crucial role in maintaining and controlling the frequency of diseases in animals. This not only safeguards animal health but also has a significant impact on human health, considering the interdependence between humans and animals.

The availability and effectiveness of animal vaccines are essential in estimating the public's reliance on animals for various purposes. Among the most commonly used animal vaccines are rabies vaccines, foot mouth disease vaccines, and equine influenza virus vaccines. These vaccines play a pivotal role in preventing the spread of infectious agents by simulating naturally acquired immunity, thus protecting both animal and human populations from potential outbreaks and ensuring overall well-being.



Increase in The Number Of RD Activities



An increase in research and development activities aimed at designing effective, efficient, and high-quality vaccines for companion animals, such as dogs and cats, as well as farm animals, including horses, cows, and pigs, is expected to create promising opportunities for the veterinary-animal vaccines market. The launch of new products with improved efficacy and safety profiles will further contribute to the growth of this market.

Moreover, significant technological advancements in the development of animal health vaccines, such as the use of novel adjuvants and delivery systems, are anticipated to drive the expansion of the veterinary-animal vaccines market during the forecast period. These advancements will enable the development of vaccines that provide superior protection against infectious diseases and promote better overall animal health.



Additionally, the increasing number of emerging markets, particularly in developing countries, presents a favorable environment for the growth of the veterinary-animal vaccines market. The rising awareness about the importance of animal health, coupled with the growing investments in veterinary infrastructure, will contribute to the increased adoption of vaccines for livestock and companion animals.

Furthermore, the growing population of cattle and poultry in developing countries, along with the advancements in healthcare technology, including diagnostics and preventive care, will further accelerate the growth rate of the veterinary-animal vaccines market in the future. This is driven by the need to ensure the health and well-being of animals, which in turn has a direct impact on food security and public health. In conclusion, the veterinary-animal vaccines market is poised for significant growth due to the increasing focus on animal health, technological advancements, expanding markets, and the need for sustainable and safe food production.



Increase in Livestock Production



In livestock farming, veterinary vaccinations play a crucial role in enhancing overall productivity and ensuring the well-being of animals. Given the increasing global population, it is imperative to improve livestock production efficiency and enhance access to high-quality protein in order to meet the growing demand for food. According to the FAO High-Level Expert Forum, a projected global population of 9.1 billion people by 2050 necessitates a 70% increase in overall food production from 2005 levels.

Vaccinations that safeguard animal health and bolster the supply chain are indispensable in achieving this objective. Moreover, they help reduce the reliance on antimicrobials for treating infections in both food-producing and companion animals. This is particularly important due to mounting concerns about antibiotic resistance in human and veterinary medicine, as well as the capacity of vaccinations to mitigate the proliferation of organisms that cause foodborne illnesses in humans. These factors contribute significantly to the growth potential of the market in the forecast period.



Segmental Insights

Product Insights



Based on the product, the segment of attenuated live vaccines has emerged as the dominant force in the animal vaccine Market, accounting for a significant revenue share in 2023. Live attenuation stands as the oldest vaccination method employed in veterinary medicine, with ongoing trials exploring its potential for additional applications.

Notably, this method is being evaluated for the development of protein subunit vaccines for swine, administered intramuscularly. These products play a pivotal role in reducing swine mortality rates and enhancing their overall lifespan amidst disease outbreaks. On the other hand, the recombinant vaccine segment exhibits remarkable growth potential throughout the forecast period. These vaccines effectively mitigate the risk of pathogenicity in animals' post-vaccination.

Moreover, recombinant vaccines possess the capability to provide immunization against multiple virus strains, as they can accommodate multiple gene inserts. This unique attribute eliminates the need for adjuvants, enhances vaccine viability, and improves overall stability. Within the realm of veterinary medicine, notable recombinant vaccines include those targeting canine distemper, pseudorabies, Newcastle disease, Lyme disease, and avian influenza.



Animal Type Insights



Based on the animal type, the livestock segment emerged as the dominant force in the Market, capturing the highest revenue share. This can be attributed to several factors, including the significant increase in the livestock population, the implementation of supportive government initiatives, and the unfortunate outbreak of diseases among cattle and sheep. Looking ahead, the companion segment is poised to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. As pet ownership continues to rise and the demand for animal companionship grows, this segment is expected to flourish, presenting lucrative opportunities for market players.



Regional Insights



North America, comprising the United States and Canada, is estimated to hold the largest market share in the canine disorders industry. The increasing incidence of canine disorders, including but not limited to allergies, respiratory issues, and gastrointestinal problems, has led to a higher adoption of vaccination and preventive measures in the region. This, coupled with the rising pet population and the presence of ongoing research projects and initiatives, is expected to further boost the market in North America.

The region's commitment to pet healthcare and continuous advancements in research and development contribute to its dominant position in the market. Efforts are being made to understand the root causes of various canine disorders and develop innovative treatments and therapies to improve the overall well-being of our beloved furry companions. The collaborative efforts of veterinarians, scientists, and pet owners in North America pave the way for advancements in the field of veterinary medicine, ensuring the best possible care for our four-legged friends.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



Competitive Landscape

Zoetis Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Biogenesis Bago SA

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Neogen Corporation

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Ouro Fino Saude Animal

Report Scope:



Animal Vaccine Market, By Product:

Attenuated Live Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Animal Vaccine Market, By Animal Type:

Livestock

Companion

Others

Animal Vaccine Market, By Route of Administration:

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Animal Vaccine Market, By Distribution Channel:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies Drug Stores

Others

Animal Vaccine Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7efxw7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment