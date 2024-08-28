Cancer Vaccines Global Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Development of Novel Cancer Vaccines, and Favorable Government Initiatives and Funding Bodes Well for the Industry

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Vaccines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cancer Vaccines is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$14.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the cancer vaccine market is driven by several factors, including the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and substantial investments in healthcare infrastructure supporting immunotherapy. As cancer remains a leading cause of death globally, governments and healthcare organizations are emphasizing early detection and prevention, which bolsters the market for preventive vaccines. In parallel, the therapeutic cancer vaccine sector benefits from the growing number of cancer patients who require effective treatment after diagnosis.

Technological advancements in vaccine development platforms and adjuvant systems continue to enhance the efficacy and safety profiles of cancer vaccines, making them more appealing to both healthcare providers and patients. Additionally, the growing public awareness about the potential of immunotherapy in treating cancer, coupled with increasing healthcare spending in emerging economies, is propelling market growth.

Market expansion is further supported by strategic collaborations between biopharmaceutical companies aiming to accelerate the development and commercialization of new vaccines. These drivers ensure the sustained growth of the cancer vaccine industry, reflecting its critical role in modern oncological therapeutics and preventive healthcare.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Preventive Vaccine segment, which is expected to reach US$7.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.2%. The Therapeutic Vaccine segment is also set to grow at 10.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.9% CAGR to reach $3.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Agenus Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 403 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global





Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide

Advances in Immunotherapy

Rising Investment in Cancer Research

Growing Adoption of Personalized Medicine

Development of Novel Cancer Vaccines

Favorable Government Initiatives and Funding

Increasing Awareness and Screening Programs

Advances in Vaccine Delivery Technologies

Expansion of Clinical Trials and Research Studies

Increasing Demand for Prophylactic Vaccines

Rising Incidence of Virus-Associated Cancers

Collaborations and Partnerships Among Pharmaceutical Companies

Technological Innovations in Vaccine Development

Regulatory Approvals and Accelerated Pathways

Growing Importance of Biomarkers in Vaccine Development

Challenges in Vaccine Manufacturing and Distribution

Patient Access and Reimbursement Issues

