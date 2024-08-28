Ashton Woods Homes Names Dan Fitzpatrick Florida Regional President

Orlando, FL, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Woods , the nation’s largest private homebuilder, announced today that it has promoted building-industry veteran Dan Fitzpatrick to Florida Regional President. Fitzpatrick, currently president of Ashton Woods’ Orlando Division, will now oversee operations across Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville and work with local leadership teams to drive the company’s continued growth in the state of Florida.



“Dan’s leadership experience in the homebuilding industry and his vast knowledge of the Florida market made him an obvious choice to lead the Orlando division when he assumed the role of Division President four years ago,” said Ryan Lewis, COO of Ashton Woods. “In his tenure with Ashton Woods, Dan has expanded the division footprint and built a substantial land pipeline to fuel future growth in the Florida market.”

Ashton Woods has been a dominant presence in Florida for over 20 years, beginning in Orlando and expanding into Tampa, building under both the Ashton Woods and Starlight Homes brands. The company expects to hold a grand opening for its first Jacksonville community in 2025.

“I am proud of all we have achieved in Orlando and honored to play a larger role in Ashton Woods’ success throughout Florida,” said Fitzpatrick. “From Ashton Woods’ focus on serving the design-forward buyer looking for thoughtfully curated designer touches to Starlight Homes’ mission to make the dream of home ownership a reality for first-time homebuyers, we have a great story to tell and a range of options to deliver on the needs of homebuyers across the Florida market.”