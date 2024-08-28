Ocugen Announces Completion of Dosing in Subjects with Stargardt Disease in High Dose Cohort of Phase 1/2 GARDian Clinical Trial of OCU410ST—A Modifier Gene Therapy

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, today announced that dosing is complete in the third cohort of its Phase 1/2 GARDian clinical trial for OCU410ST (AAV-hRORA)—a modifier gene therapy candidate being developed for Stargardt disease. Stargardt disease affects approximately 100,000 people in the United States (U.S.) and Europe.



"With all patients dosed in cohort 3 (high dose), Phase 1 of the dose-escalation portion of the trial is complete,” said Dr. Huma Qamar, Chief Medical Officer of Ocugen. “We will continue to advance the trial as efficiently as possible, and work toward fulfilling an unmet medical need for Stargardt patients.”

Three subjects received a single subretinal injection of the highest dose (2.25×1011 vg/mL) being tested. The GARDian clinical trial is being performed at six leading retinal surgery centers across the U.S.

“OCU410ST is a novel modifier gene therapy that has the potential to be a one-time treatment given by subretinal injection in the operating room,” said Charles Wykoff, MD, PhD, Director of Research, Retina Consultants of Texas, lead investigator in the study. “The safety and tolerability profile of OCU410ST remains encouraging as the clinical trial progresses and brings hope to patients with Stargardt disease, who have no FDA-approved treatment options.”

The GARDian clinical trial will assess the safety and efficacy of unilateral subretinal administration of OCU410ST in subjects with Stargardt disease and will be conducted in two phases. Phase 1 is a multicenter, open-label, dose-ranging study consisting of three dose levels [low dose (3.75×1010 vg/mL), medium dose (7.5×1010 vg/mL), and high dose (2.25×1011 vg/mL)].

Ocugen remains committed to advancing treatments for blindness, focusing on innovative gene therapy solutions that aim to provide lasting benefits to patients.

The Company will continue to provide clinical updates on a periodic basis.

About Stargardt Disease

Stargardt disease is a genetic eye disorder that causes retinal degeneration and vision loss. Stargardt disease is the most common form of inherited macular degeneration. The progressive vision loss associated with Stargardt disease is caused by the degeneration of photoreceptor cells in the central portion of the retina called the macula.

Decreased central vision due to loss of photoreceptors in the macula is the hallmark of Stargardt disease. Some peripheral vision is usually preserved. Stargardt disease typically develops during childhood or adolescence, but the age of onset and rate of progression can vary. The retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), a layer of cells supporting photoreceptors, is also affected in people with Stargardt disease.

About OCU410ST

OCU410ST utilizes an AAV delivery platform for the retinal delivery of the RORA (RAR Related Orphan Receptor A) gene. It represents Ocugen’s modifier gene therapy approach, which is based on Nuclear Hormone Receptor (NHR) RORA that regulates pathway links to Stargardt disease such as lipofuscin formation, oxidative stress, compliment formation, inflammation, and cell survival networks.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patients’ lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

