Salmon Market - Global Farmed Salmon, Wild Salmon, Canned, Fresh, Frozen, Species, Sales Channel Forecast 2024-2030

The Salmon Market grew from USD 20.62 billion in 2023 to USD 22.36 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 8.61%, reaching USD 36.77 billion by 2030.



The burgeoning awareness of the health benefits of consuming omega-3 fatty acids and the global rise in seafood consumption as a dietary preference further propel the demand for salmon.

However, environmental concerns are on the list, as salmon farming can lead to pollution and spread diseases to wild fish populations. The market also needs help with overfishing issues and climate change's impacts on salmon habitats. These challenges necessitate strict regulatory measures and the adoption of sustainable practices.

Nevertheless, consumer demand for environmentally friendly and ethically produced food drives a growing trend towards organic and sustainably farmed salmon. Innovation in aquaculture techniques presents another opportunity to reduce environmental impact and improve fish health.



Regional Insights



Salmon is a highly popular fish in the Americas due to its health benefits and versatile culinary uses. American countries prioritize sustainable practices, investing in technologies that enhance salmon farming's ecological footprint. Recent patents in the region include innovations in salmon feed designed to improve nutritional value and decrease the environmental impact of farms.

Europe remains a significant region with high demand across Nordic countries, Germany, France, and the UK coupled with stringent EU regulations shaping a market that values wild and farmed salmon. Ongoing research in the region aims to further disease resistance and environmental sustainability of salmon farms. Innovations include genetic research aimed at enhancing salmon growth rates and stress resistance.

The Middle East and Africa are witnessing increasing demand, influenced by health-conscious consumers and expanding retail infrastructures, with notable investments in local aquaculture to reduce import dependence.

The Asia-Pacific region shows robust growth driven by urbanization, rising incomes, and a cultural appreciation of salmon, particularly in raw forms such as sushi and sashimi. Emerging salmon markets across the APAC region are expanding rapidly due to a burgeoning middle class and enhanced investments in cold chain logistics to improve the availability of fresh salmon.

Recent Developments

Strategic Partnerships in Aquaculture, SalMar's Innovative Initiative to Address Industry Challenges



SalMar, a key player in Atlantic salmon farming, has launched the Salmon Living Lab, a pioneering initiative designed to unite key stakeholders from the salmon industry to collaboratively address pressing challenges. With an initial investment of approximately NOK 500 million, SalMar seeks to establish an innovation and R&D center to serve as the epicenter for shared learning and development across the salmon supply chain.



King Oscar Revolutionizes Canned Seafood with New Premium Salmon Range



King Oscar is set to redefine the canned seafood market with the introduction of a premium line of skinless, boneless Atlantic salmon, preserved in extra virgin olive oil. By using high-quality ingredients, the company aims to elevate canned salmon to unprecedented levels of quality and taste, distinguishing itself significantly from typical offerings in the sector.



Major Alaskan Seafood Companies Secure USD 4.5 Million Contract for National Food Assistance Programs



In a significant development, three significant Alaskan seafood processors including OBI Seafoods, Silver Bay Seafoods, and Trident Seafoods - have been awarded a USD 4.5 million contract by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide canned salmon for various domestic food assistance and child nutrition programs in fiscal year 2023. This partnership highlights the vital role of Alaskan seafood in supporting national nutrition initiatives, contributing to the market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Consumer inclination towards healthier dietary choices

Growing investments in fish processing facilities worldwide

Rising use of sustainable technology in salmon fish farming

Market Restraints

High costs of salmons due to supply disruptions and climatic impacts

Market Opportunities

Supportive government initiatives and programs to encourage aquaculture industry

Advancements in packaging and processing of salmons

Market Challenges

Acts associated with animal cruelty and product contamination

Market Segmentation Analysis

Product: Emerging preference for canned salmon owing to its convenience and extended shelf life

Application: Burgeoning adoption of salmon across the commercial sector prioritizes consistent quality and reliability in supply

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Key Company Profiles

Alsaker Fjordbruk AS

AquaChile

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Australis Seafoods S.A.

Blumar Seafoods

Bremnes Seashore AS

Cermaq Group AS

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Creative Salmon Company Ltd.

Grieg Seafood ASA

Katahdin Salmon

King Oscar

Mowi ASA

Nordlaks Produkter AS

Nova Sea AS

P/F Bakkafrost

Paramount Foods

Safe Catch

SalMar ASA

SalmoGen

Silver Bay Seafoods, LLC

Trident Seafoods

Vital Choice Wild Seafood & Organics

Wild Planet Foods by Bolton Group S.r.l.

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Type

Farmed Salmon

Wild Salmon

Product

Canned

Fresh

Frozen

Smoked

Species

Atlantic Salmon

Chinook Salmon

Coho Salmon

Masu Salmon

Pink Salmon

Red Salmon

Application

Commercial

Residential

Sales Channel

Offline Sales Channel

Convenience Store

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Sales Channel

Company Website

E-commerce Platform

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

