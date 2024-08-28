Coconut Milk & Cream Market - Global Conventional, Organic, Liquid, Powder Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coconut Milk & Cream Market by Category (Conventional, Organic), Form (Liquid, Powder), Distribution Channel, End-Use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Coconut Milk & Cream Market grew from USD 21.64 billion in 2023 to USD 22.76 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.41%, reaching USD 31.31 billion by 2030.







Coconut milk & cream are derived from the grated meat of mature coconuts and find extensive applications in the food, beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, and personal care industries. Consumer awareness about the health benefits of coconut-based products has driven demand for alternatives to conventional dairy products. The rise in veganism and plant-based diets has significantly increased demand for plant-derived substitutes such as coconut milk & cream.

However, volatility in raw material cost and allergic reactions associated with the consumption and use of coconut-based products may adversely impact end-users product utility. Moreover, ongoing research, innovation, and development of low-fat or reduced-calorie versions of coconut-based products to cater to health-conscious consumers are expected to encourage the adoption of coconut milk & cream.



Regional Insights



Increasing consumer preference for plant-based alternatives to dairy products and the numerous health benefits associated with coconut consumption are expanding the adoption of coconut milk & cream in the Americas. Consumers' interest in veganism has also contributed to an increased preference for plant-based milk options, including coconut milk in the Americas.

The Asia-Pacific region has the largest production volumes of coconuts globally, positioning itself as a significant exporter of coconut-based products such as coconut milk & cream. The presence of coconut producers helps drive regional demand through traditional culinary usage and increased export opportunities to other regions.

In the EMEA region, demand for coconut milk & cream is driven by cultural and health factors, and consumer awareness of lactose intolerance has fueled an interest in plant-based alternatives to traditional dairy products. Additionally, increasing application of coconut milk & cream in the cosmetic sector is anticipated to facilitate the use of coconut milk & cream in the upcoming years.

Recent Developments

Axelum Resources Corp. Launches its Newest Fiesta Coconut Milk Powder



Axelum Resources Corp. is expanding its consumer-branded segment with the introduction of Fiesta Coconut Milk Powder, made from freshly squeezed coconut milk, providing an ingredient for a wide range of recipes. It serves as a dairy substitute and can be conveniently found at leading supermarket chains and popular online stores such as Shopee and Lazada.



Vita Coco Expands Non-Dairy Coconut Milk Offering Launching Barista MLK Exclusively with Alfred Coffee



Vita Coco Company, Inc. is expanding its non-dairy product range with the exclusive launch of Vita Coco Barista MLK in partnership with Alfred Coffee. This milk alternative, made from coconut water and cream, has been created and endorsed by baristas. As part of this collaboration, all Alfred Coffee locations will now offer Vita Coco Barista MLK as an option to enhance customers' beverage orders.



Danone North America Launches Plant-Based Creamers Made From Almond & Coconut



Danone North America has recently expanded its range of plant-based creamers by introducing two new options under its alternative dairy brands, Silk and So Delicious. Silk, renowned as one of the leading non-dairy creamer brands in North America, has now introduced the Mocha Almond Creamer. With this new offering, Danone North America aims to provide plant-based consumers with exceptional choices that can elevate their enjoyment throughout the day, ensuring a satisfying and delicious plant-based coffee experience.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



Market Insights

Market Drivers

Increasing consumer preference for nutritional and health-beneficial food products

Rising utilization in bakery and confectionery products

Significant growth in vegan and lactose-intolerant population

Market Restraints

Availability of low-cost alternatives

Market Opportunities

Introduction of innovative products coconut milk & cream

Growing adoption of coconut milk & cream in cosmetic sector

Market Challenges

Allergic reactions associated with consumption of coconut milk

Market Segmentation Analysis

Category: Rising popularity of cold-pressed organic coconut milk and cream products worldwide

Distribution Channel: Availability of a wide range of coconut milk & cream products through online channels

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Key Company Profiles

Adamjee Lukmanjee & Sons (Pvt.) Ltd.

Aldi Stores Limited

Asiatic Agro Industry Co., Ltd.

Axelum Resources Corp.

Califia Farms, LLC

Celebes Coconut Corporation

Ceres Enterprises Limited

Cha's Organics

Danone SA

Ecomil by Nutriops, S.L

Edward & Sons Trading Co.

Goya Foods, Inc.

Greenville Agro Corporation

Kapar Coconut Industries Sdn Bhd

M & S Food Industries Sdn Bhd

McCormick & Company Inc.

Nature's Charm

Nestle S.A.

Only Earth by Naturise Consumer products Pvt Ltd

Pacific Foods Of Oregon, LLC by Campbell Soup Company

Primex Group of Companies

PT Sari Segar Husada

Renuka Foods PLC

Roxas Sigma Agriventures Inc

Sambu Group

Santanku Sdn Bhd.

Stancodex Sdn. Bhd.

Thai Agri Foods LLC

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Category

Conventional

Organic

Form

Liquid

Powder

Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

End-Use

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food & Beverage Processing

Food Services

Functional Food & Dietary Supplements

Household

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

