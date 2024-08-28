Walnut Market - Global Conventional, Organic, Black Walnut, Persian or English Walnut Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Walnut Market by Nature (Conventional, Organic), Variety (Black Walnut, Persian or English Walnut), Type, Form - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Walnut Market size was estimated at USD 7.87 billion in 2023, USD 8.57 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.39% to reach USD 14.75 billion by 2030.

The FPNV Positioning Matrix plays a crucial role in evaluating the Walnut Market by offering a detailed assessment of vendors based on key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This comprehensive analysis enables users to make informed decisions that align with their specific needs and goals.

Additionally, the Market Share Analysis provides a thorough and insightful examination of the current landscape of vendors in the Walnut Market. By carefully comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other critical metrics, the analysis helps companies better understand their performance and the competitive challenges they face in the market.

This includes an exploration of factors such as market accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation trends observed during the base year period studied. Armed with this expanded level of detail, vendors are better equipped to make strategic decisions and develop effective plans to enhance their competitive position in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages187
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$8.57 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$14.75 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing consumption to maintain blood sugar levels
  • Increasing awareness regarding health benefits of walnuts
  • Rising use in food products and cosmetics

Restraints

  • High cost of walnuts

Opportunities

  • Rise in R&D for development of walnut projects
  • Innovation strategies to walnut milk production

Challenges

  • Side effects associated with the use of walnuts
  • Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Trend Analysis

  • Cumulative Impact of High Inflation
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
  • Regulatory Framework

Competitive Portfolio

  • Alpine Pacific Nut Co
  • Andersen Shelling Inc.
  • Ceavia
  • CRAIN WALNUT SHELLING, LP
  • Grower Direct Nut Co. Inc.
  • Haleakala Walnut Shelling Inc.
  • Kashmir Walnut Group
  • Omega Walnut, Inc.
  • Poindexter Nut Company
  • Rotondo Walnuts (Pty) Ltd
  • Sacramento Valley Walnut Growers LLC
  • Shabistan Sayyad Foodstuff Trading LLC
  • Suguo international
  • The Foraging Course Company
  • The Walnut Tree Co.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

Nature

  • Conventional
  • Organic

Variety

  • Black Walnut
  • Persian or English Walnut

Type

  • In Shell
  • Shelled

Form

  • Processed
    • Oil
    • Powder
  • Raw

Region

  • Americas
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • United States
      • California
      • Florida
      • Illinois
      • New York
      • Ohio
      • Pennsylvania
      • Texas
  • Asia-Pacific
    • Australia
    • China
    • India
    • Indonesia
    • Japan
    • Malaysia
    • Philippines
    • Singapore
    • South Korea
    • Taiwan
    • Thailand
    • Vietnam
  • Europe, Middle East & Africa
    • Denmark
    • Egypt
    • Finland
    • France
    • Germany
    • Israel
    • Italy
    • Netherlands
    • Nigeria
    • Norway
    • Poland
    • Qatar
    • Russia
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Spain
    • Sweden
    • Switzerland
    • Turkey
    • United Arab Emirates
    • United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/so3dt7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

