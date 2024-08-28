High Levels of Cooperation, Care Drive Employees to Give Extra at the Best Small and Medium Workplaces

Oakland, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When looking at the 2024 Fortune Best Small & Medium Workplaces™, their ability to care for the needs of their people sets them apart.

“We see it clearly in the data: When people feel cared for, their full potential is unleashed, and even the smallest group of committed and empowered individuals becomes an unstoppable force,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. “When leaders genuinely care for their people, and we mean all their people, it transforms a company.”

To select this year’s lists, Great Place To Work analyzed more than 244,000 employee surveys from people working at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies eligible for either the Fortune Best Small Workplaces™ or Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ Lists. Companies with between 10 and 99 employees were considered for the small workplaces list. Companies with between 100 and 999 employees competed for the medium workplaces list.

Nearly all employees (98%) at companies that made this year’s list report having a culture where people care about each other. Only 68% of employees say the same at your typical U.S. workplace, based on a market survey of 4,400 employees Great Placet To Work conducted.

For companies looking to increase productivity and improve performance, these experiences are crucial. When employees say that people care about each other at their organization, they are 1.7 times more likely to give extra effort. When employees believe people are willing to cooperate, they are 6.7 times more likely to give extra effort.

“Care, empathy, and compassion are tools that any leader can access, no matter how big their company, or how many people work in the HR department,” Bush says. “At the Best Small and Medium Workplaces, caring leadership becomes a superpower — and these businesses find they can compete with any organization for top talent.”

See how companies that made the list implement practices to foster collaboration and build trust: How Much Leaders Care Drives Employee Performance at Best Small and Medium Workplaces

Winning companies

Here are the top companies on the Best Medium Workplaces list:

Here are the top companies on the Best Small Workplaces list:

Visuals available: 2024 Best Small and Medium Workplaces

About the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 8.2 million people in the U.S., with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 213,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Medium Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Eligible companies are those with 100 to 999 employees. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 8.2 million people in the U.S., with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 31,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Small Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Eligible companies are those with 10 to 99 employees. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Attachments