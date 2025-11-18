Nearly 50% More Parents Give Extra Effort at the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents

Oakland, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What happens when more parents feel they have a great workplace?

Great Place To Work® and Fortune Media announced the winners of the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents™ just as working parents report facing new challenges to their well-being and career prospects.

The average parent spends 40% of their household income on care costs, and more women are leaving the workforce, pushed out by a lack of child care support and flexibility, per KPMG.

Employees at the Best Workplaces experience something different.

Great Place To Work analyzed survey responses from over 606,000 employees with parenting responsibilities and found:

94% of parents say they can take time off when needed, compared to 75% at a typical workplace.

89% of parents are encouraged to achieve a work–life balance (compared to 67% at a typical U.S. workplace).

That flexibility drives productivity and performance in the workplace.

Nearly 50% more parents at the Best Workplaces (92%) go above and beyond at work compared to typical workplaces (62%).

77% more parents at the Best Workplaces feel they have lots of opportunities for meaningful innovation, compared to typical workplaces.

“Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “The companies on this list are committed to solving the unique challenges facing their workers and have found creative ways to ensure working parents can balance family responsibilities with a rewarding career.”

Who made the list

Here are the top 10 large companies (1,000 or more employees):

Here are the top five small and medium companies (10–999 employees):

Learn about the generous support and ethos of care that vaulted NVIDIA to No. 2 on this year’s list.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents List

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents by analyzing the survey responses of more than 606,000 employees with parenting responsibilities at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies that also met the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must submit at least 50 responses from U.S. employees with parenting responsibilities. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey, as well as data around parental leave, adoption, flexible schedules, childcare, and dependent health care benefits. Great Place To Work received over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.4 million employees this year alone. See the full methodology.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.

