Announcing the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women

Oakland, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune have released the winners of the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ List.

Great Place To Work analyzed survey responses from nearly 605,000 women who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies that were eligible for the list. To be considered, a company must employ at least 50 women, have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one female C-suite executive.

Key findings:

Nine in 10 (90%) women at Best Workplaces™ give extra effort at work, compared to 57% at a typical U.S. workplace (58% higher)

Eight in 10 (81%) women at Best Workplaces say promotions are fair, 65% higher than the 49% of women at typical U.S. companies

Nine in 10 (91%) women at winning companies want to stay with their employer long-term, compared to 61% of women at typical companies

Typical U.S. company findings are based on a Great Place To Work market survey of more than 5,000 full- and part-time employees in the U.S. in 2024.

“Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies show that when women thrive in the workplace, everybody else does, too. That’s what it means to be a For All company, where the expectation is that every employee can have a great experience and reach their full potential.”

Top companies on the list

Here are the top companies in the large-company category:

About the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women List by analyzing the survey responses of nearly 605,000 women employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies that also meet the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must employ at least 50 women, have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one female C-suite executive. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.