25 Companies Earn Spot on the 2025 Fortune World’s Best Workplaces List

Oakland, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, and Fortune Media are proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Fortune World’s Best Workplaces™ List.

Despite the challenges of operating at global scale and complexity, these companies have delivered an exceptional employee experience. They outperformed their peers, both locally and globally, on measures of employee trust, pride, and camaraderie.

This year’s winners were chosen based on over 9 million global employee surveys, representing the experiences of more than 25 million employees worldwide.

“The powerful impact of these great companies on our planet is a sacred trust,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “Of the more than 9 million employees surveyed, more workers at these remarkable companies say their company trusts them and wants them to grow as people and professionals. These economic powerhouses also strengthen the communities where they operate and are leaving behind a better world than the one they inherited.”

The World’s Best Workplaces demonstrate significantly higher levels of productivity, innovation, and agility than typical workplaces, resulting in greater revenue and stronger stock market performance, as shown by the data-backed Great Place To Work Effect.

More than 8 in 10 employees at winning workplaces give extra at work, adapt to changes as needed, and are celebrated for trying new and different things. Nearly 90% of employees describe their organizations as a great workplace, with 86% planning to stay at their organizations for a long time.

Here are the 25 companies that made this year’s list:

“We know this is a big day for the companies who earned the right to be on this select list for fostering extraordinary work environments,” said Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, Fortune CEO. "Fortune, in partnership with Great Place To Work and its parent company, UKG, proudly recognizes companies where CEOs and senior leaders are setting new benchmarks in excellence, championing innovation, and consistently proving that prioritizing people is the key to sustained success and growth.”

“The World’s Best Workplaces list casts an important spotlight on what employees believe are today’s exceptional workplaces, companies, and organizations where they feel trusted, empowered, and energized to do their best work," says Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief of Fortune.

Accenture climbed two spots this year to reach No. 4 on the 2025 Fortune World’s Best Workplaces List. Employee trust has helped Accenture break into the top five, and CEO Julie Sweet credits a culture of reinvention for the company’s success. As Sweet explains, “Every leader needs to think of themselves as a reinventor.”

About the Fortune World’s Best Workplaces

Great Place To Work selected the World’s Best Workplaces by gathering and analyzing more than 9 million confidential survey responses, representing the experiences of 25 million employees worldwide at Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations. Organizations are assessed by their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must have appeared on at least five Best Workplaces lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia during 2024 or early 2025, and have at least 5,000 employees worldwide. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

About Fortune Media

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.