Habit Burger Celebrates Menu Variety with New Name: Habit Burger & Grill

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger, known for its award-winning Charburgers, with its iconic Double Char recently being ranked #1 in USA TODAY’s 10Best, today announces a significant brand evolution. The beloved fast-casual restaurant chain is officially changing its name from The Habit Burger Grill to Habit Burger & Grill, embracing the ampersand that has always been at the heart of its identity.



This change reflects the brand's commitment to offering more than just burgers. From hand-spun milkshakes and crispy tempura green beans to innovative salads and chef-inspired sandwiches, Habit Burger & Grill has always been about the "&" - the extras that make the dining experience special.

"We're not changing - we're just embracing what we've always been - an '&' brand," said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer at Habit Burger & Grill. "This simple rebrand is a celebration of our diverse menu, our commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients, and the connections we've built with our customers and communities over the years."

The new name highlights the brand's dedication to variety, innovation, and the warm, Southern California hospitality that has been its hallmark since 1969. It also underscores the company's focus on creating meaningful experiences that go beyond just serving great food.

The rebrand will be rolled out across the brand’s marketing materials, packaging and digital platforms starting August 28, 2024. Customers can expect the same fresh, made-to-order food and service they've always enjoyed, now with a name that better represents the full Habit Burger & Grill experience.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. The Habit Burger Grill has earned notable recognition, it’s Double Char and Tempura Green Beans both being voted #1 in USA TODAY’s 10Best in 2024, as well as being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 380 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

