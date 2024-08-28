SIOS Technology Ranked #3 in Its Category on "2024 Best Places to Work in South Carolina" List

SAN MATEO, Calif. and COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced that it was named as one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina for the fifth consecutive year, climbing one spot to #3 in the medium employer category among 46 ranked companies and organizations. SC Biz News created this annual program in partnership with the Best Companies Group.



The headquarters of SIOS’ research and development facility as well as its professional services and support departments are located at the M. Bert Storey Engineering and Innovation Center at the University of South Carolina’s College of Engineering and Computing in Columbia.

“We are incredibly honored to be ranked #3 on the 2024 Best Places to Work in South Carolina list," said Nobu Kita, Chairman, President and CEO of SIOS Technology. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our employees, whose unwavering commitment to excellence is vital to our success. We take immense pride in cultivating a workplace that encourages collaboration, innovation, and personal growth, and we remain committed to making SIOS a place where our team can flourish.”

“Congratulations to all 2024 Best Places to Work honorees,” said Scott Warofka, associate publisher of SC Biz News. “It was truly inspiring to hear how businesses and organizations throughout South Carolina put their employees first in making The Palmetto State a great place to live, work and play.”

SC Biz News partners with Best Companies Group to determine winners for Best Places to Work. Honorees must have a minimum 80% average positive response to an employee survey, which accounts for 75 percent of the score. Best Companies Group also evaluates each registered company’s workplace policies, practices and demographics through an employer questionnaire, which accounts for 25% of the score. The ranking order is determined by the final score.

SIOS high availability and disaster recovery solutions have become the gold star standard for protecting critical Windows and Linux applications like SQL Server, SAP HANA, and Oracle across cloud, hybrid cloud and datacenter from downtime and disasters.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in South Carolina program, visit https://scbiznews.com/2024-south-carolina-best-places-to-work-ranked/

