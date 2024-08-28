Game Engines Market is Expected to Reach USD 11.69 Billion by 2032 Driven by Advancements in Competitive Gaming and Immersive Technologies| Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game Engines Market Size Analysis:

“The Game Engines Market was valued at USD 2.80 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.69 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Market analysis

The game engines market is observing steady growth, owing to the increasing demand for complex and high-definition gaming experiences on multiple platforms such as mobile, PC, and consoles. This trend is largely driven by the increasing popularity of competitive gaming and eSports, wherein high-quality game engines are expected to ensure smooth performance for attractive gameplay. Among other things, this proliferation of immersive technologies is stretching the capabilities of game engines beyond their previous limits and fueling more disruptive growth through even higher levels of novel experimentation and tool sophistication.

Besides, on the supply side, prominent players in the market keep improving their offerings to cater to the changing requirements of game developers. Competition between companies like Unity, Epic Games (Unreal Engine), and Crytek see them doubling down on their efforts to improve real-time rendering and better support for cross-platform gaming alongside tighter integration with AR/VR tech. With increased access to these higher-end game engines, it becomes that much more facile and cost-effective for developers to craft graphically impressive titles which helps expand the market.

Therefore, the game engines market is likely to witness strong growth in 2032 due to rising utilization across several gaming types. A key driver behind the continued growth is that there will always be a market for high-end gaming experiences, but also due to technology poised to change how video games are made and sold.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Buildbox

Clickteam

Cocos

Crytek GmbH

GameSalad

(Construct 3)

Stencyl LLC

Stride

The Game Creators Ltd. (AppGameKit)

Marmalade Technologies Ltd.

Phaser (Photon Storm Ltd.)

Game Engines Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.80 Bn Market Size by 2032 USD 11.69 Bn CAGR CAGR of 17.2% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Rising demand for games on PC, console, and mobile platforms.



• Adoption of cloud engines for real-time teamwork.



• Increased demand for creating immersive experiences.

Market Segments

The market share of the solution segments in 2023 accounted for over 71.5% and is fueled by the growing popularity of multi-user games and the shift towards premium gaming experiences. Solutions and services are expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% and 19.3%, respectively, as developers are seeking assistance in maintaining complex engine systems and the growing demand for product engagement. The market is dominated by 3D game engines with a 76% share, offering high-quality visuals and intuitive design. Other game engines are also rapidly growing at a CAGR of 18.9% because users are looking for new ways to engage and experience immersive projects beyond 3D. In terms of genre, action and adventure games lead with a 21% market share. MOBAs have a rapidly growing share of 18.9%, driven by rising MOBA participation in eSports. In terms of platforms, mobile has a 41% market share, as the platform is widely accessible over a range of devices. Gaming consoles claim a CAGR of 17.6% due to high-quality graphics and game features.

Game Engines Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Type

2D Game Engines

3D Game Engines

Others

By Platform

Mobile

Console

Computer

Others

By Genre

Action & Adventure

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

Real-time Strategy (RTS)

Role-playing Games (RPG, ARPG, CRPG, MMORPG, TRPG, etc.)

Sandbox

Shooter (FPS & TPS)

Simulation and Sports

Others (Puzzle Games, Survival & Horror Games, etc.)

Recent Developments

In May 2024, Epic Games released significant updates to Unreal Engine 5, introducing new tools and features aimed at enhancing real-time rendering capabilities and improving support for AR and VR applications. These updates are expected to boost the adoption of Unreal Engine 5 across both mobile and console platforms.

In April 2024, Unity Technologies announced its acquisition of Parsec, a remote desktop tool that enables low-latency streaming. This acquisition is expected to enhance Unity’s cloud gaming capabilities, allowing developers to create and test games in real-time across different platforms, thereby improving development efficiency.

In June 2024, Crytek introduced a major update to its CryEngine V, focusing on enhancing VR support and introducing new AI-driven tools for game development. These advancements are aimed at maintaining CryEngine’s competitive edge in producing visually stunning and performance-optimized games.

Key TakeawaysTop of Form

The global game engines market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the rising demand for high-quality, immersive gaming experiences across mobile, PC, and console platforms.

Competitive gaming and eSports are major factors fueling the market, as these sectors require advanced game engines to deliver seamless performance and engaging gameplay.

Virtual and augmented reality technologies are pushing the development of more sophisticated game engines, enabling the creation of increasingly complex and immersive environments.

Key market players, including Unity, Epic Games, and Crytek, are continuously innovating to enhance real-time rendering, cross-platform support, and AR/VR capabilities, meeting the evolving needs of game developers.

The market is expected to see significant expansion by 2032, driven by ongoing technological advancements and the growing adoption of game engines across various gaming genres.

