LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints Internationally Recognized Expert Mike Campbell as its Chairman of the Executive Advisory Board for Laser and Nuclear Technologies

New York, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that it has appointed Mike Campbell, an internationally known expert in Inertial Fusion, High Energy Density Physics, high power lasers and their applications, as its Chairman of the Executive Advisory Board for Laser and Nuclear Technologies.



“The Company's patented technology has long been regarded as the ‘Holy Grail’ of laser enrichment, and I am thrilled to take an active role in advancing it at this critical juncture for the United States,” said Mike Campbell, Chairman of the Executive Advisory Board for Laser and Nuclear Technologies of LIS Technologies Inc. “The industry is currently more active than it has been in decades, with strong support from government leaders. The United States urgently needs this technology to secure its energy sovereignty and establish a robust domestic supply chain for enriched uranium, reducing dependence on foreign sources. The Department of Energy projects that the U.S. will require more than 50 megatons of high-assay low-enriched uranium by 2035, and LIS Technologies is ideally positioned to help meet that demand.”

Throughout his 40-year career, Mr. Campbell has held various scientific and leadership positions across both federal laboratories and the private sector, including notable roles at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where he originated the National Ignition Facility, General Atomics, Logos Technologies, and Sandia National Laboratory.

Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints Mike Campbell as its Chairman of the Executive Advisory Board for Laser and Nuclear Technologies.

A Fellow of the American Physical Society and Optica (formerly OSA), Mr. Campbell has published over 250 articles in scientific journals and holds three patents. His contributions to the field have earned him numerous prestigious awards, including the Department of Energy’s E. O. Lawrence Award, the American Nuclear Society’s Edward Teller Award, the American Physical Society’s John Dawson Award, the Department of Energy’s Excellence in Weapons Research Award, and the Leadership Award of Fusion Power Associates.

“Mr. Campbell is a well-known and widely respected name in this industry and I am very pleased to welcome him to the team,” said Christo Liebenberg, Chief Executive Officer of LIS Technologies Inc. “Along with his impressive list of awards, Mr. Campbell has had a profound impact on the organizations he’s led, including Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the University of Rochester’s Laboratory for Laser Energetics, where he served as Director. His inspired leadership has been pivotal in maintaining the United States’ prominence in laser science.”

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared wavelengths to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filing, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in this and our other filings with the SEC. Only after successful completion of our Phase 2 Pilot Plant demonstration will LIS Technologies be able to make realistic economic predictions for a Commercial Facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

