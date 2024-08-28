National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Advances Athletic Coaching with Expanded Performance Enhancement Specialization (PES) Course

GILBERT, AZ, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM), a global leader in fitness and wellness training and certifications, announces the release of its updated Performance Enhancement Specialization (PES) course. The updated comprehensive online training program relaunched this spring and is designed for performance-minded coaches, tailored to expand their skills and maximize athlete potential. By completing the course, coaches will master foundational concepts across areas pivotal to athletic success, including but not limited to:

Exercise Physiology

Performance Psychology

Coaching and Communication

Sports Nutrition

NASM’s PES course goes beyond coaching methodologies by merging analytical thinking with advanced exercise science to arm fitness professionals with cutting-edge performance training strategies for clients of all athletic abilities. The course delves into diverse topics such as biomechanics, athlete evaluation, periodization, and performance nutrition.

The updated course places a strong emphasis on individual athlete development, blending practical coaching experiences with the latest research in sports psychology, exercise programming, and recovery science. Newly added chapters offer specialized knowledge in areas such as communication, training youth athletes, and evidence-based injury resistance strategies, ensuring coaches are well-prepared to support both the physical and psychological facets of athlete performance. Key learning outcomes of the PES course include:

Concepts of human movement, anatomy, and physiology to improve sport or athletic performance

Evaluating proficiency of movement and sport-specific needs to design individualized training programs

Demonstrating effective coaching through cueing, program execution, rapport-building, personal leadership, and interpersonal communication skills to build trust and maximize athletic performance

Selecting appropriate strategies for reducing sports injury risk, improving movement quality, and increasing athlete tolerance to the imposed demands of training and competition

Identifying appropriate nutrition and recovery strategies based on sport-specific analysis and individual needs

Explaining mental performance principles related to individual success

“Attaining the PES certification not only signifies a coach's dedication to lifelong learning but also equips them with a distinct edge in the competitive sports industry,” said Mike Fantigrassi, Senior Director of Product Development, NASM. “The rigorous coursework and comprehensive exam ensure certified coaches have the necessary expertise and capabilities to profoundly impact their clients' athletic performance.”

With the dynamic nature of sports science and continuous evolution of coaching methods, it is imperative for coaches to stay up to date with the latest industry trends. The refreshed NASM PES course encompasses current research and methodologies, ensuring coaches are equipped with the most advanced and effective training strategies. By staying at the forefront, coaches can provide their athletes with a competitive edge, propelling them toward their peak performance.

For more information about the NASM-PES course, please visit www.nasm.org/pes.

About NASM

The National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM) is a global leader in evidence-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at www.nasm.org.