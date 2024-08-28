Vaisala

August 28, 2024

Vaisala to modernize 14 airports in Indonesia

Vaisala has been selected to provide a EUR 25 million project strengthening airport safety and weather resiliency in Indonesia. As an archipelagic country comprising of more than 17,000 islands, air travel is crucial for the mobility of both people and goods. Indonesia recorded more than 52 million domestic and seven million international passengers in 2022*.

Vaisala, a global leader in measurement technology, has today signed a contract with the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG), for airport weather systems and equipment to modernize 14 Indonesian airports. The contract’s value is approximately EUR 25 million, making it the largest ever aviation weather project for Vaisala. The order will be booked to Vaisala’s orders received once the financing agreement has been confirmed.

“Flight safety should not be a privilege. No matter where you live, you should be able to trust that your air travel is protected by modern automatic weather observation systems. This is especially true in Indonesia where the tropical climate brings in thunderstorms and other weather events that can severely affect the safety of the passengers and ground personnel alike,” says Jarkko Sairanen, Executive Vice President, Weather and Environment, Vaisala.

According to information by the U.S. International Trade Administration, Indonesia is the second-fastest growing aviation market in the world after China based on its aircraft purchases and trade value. Investing on airport infrastructure is necessary to cater for the rapid development of the aviation industry in Indonesia.

“After years of cooperation, this new contract with BMKG is a significant step for Vaisala’s growth in Indonesia. The order includes modern aviation weather technology, including our AviMet Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS) to eight airports, and a wind shear alert system, combining our X-band weather radars and wind lidars, to four airports. The project also includes the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s SILAM model that can be used for estimating movements of ash clouds from volcanic eruptions. As Indonesia is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire with estimated 80 active volcanos, this will be a significant addition to the safety of Indonesian aviation,” Sairanen concludes.

The project will be funded through the Finnish Public Sector Investment Facility (PIF), an instrument governed by Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs and applicable for projects that comply with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals in developing countries. The project is estimated to run for three years and start in 2025 once the PIF loan agreement is completed and the Finnish Ministry of Foreign affairs has made the final approval for the funding.

* Records by the Indonesian Bureau of Statistics (BPS)

