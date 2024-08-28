Pixalate’s July 2024 Top Grossing Connected TV (CTV) Apps Based on Global Open Programmatic Ad Revenue: YuppTV Leads in APAC on Apple TV & Samsung Smart TV; Hulu No. 1 in North America Across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, & Samsung Smart

London, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the July 2024 Global Top Grossing Connected TV Apps Benchmark Reports for Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Apple TV , and Samsung Smart TV .

The reports reveal the estimated top grossing CTV apps in open programmatic advertising revenue segmented by regions including, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM) across popular CTV platforms.

In July 2024, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 5,600 CTV apps (including apps deemed delisted by Pixalate) and nearly 2 billion open programmatic advertising impressions to compile the research in this series.

Key Findings: July Top Grossing CTV App Store Apps

North America: Hulu led in estimated open programmatic ad revenue across Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Apple TV , and Samsung Smart TV s, generating an estimated $142 million across all four platforms

Vix took the top spot on , , and Apple TV, bringing in an estimated $1.7 million in ad revenue through open programmatic advertising across those three platforms Asia Pacific (APAC): YuppTV led on Roku, Apple TV, and Samsung TVs with an estimated $113k in open programmatic ad revenue across those three platforms

led on Roku, Apple TV, and Samsung TVs with an estimated $113k in open programmatic ad revenue across those three platforms Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA): GB News led on Roku and Amazon Fire TV with an estimated $185k in open programmatic ad revenue across those two platforms

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top Grossing CTV Apps (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across CTV in the time period studied.