Survey Finds Over 80% of Female Customers Experience Hormone-Related Discomforts at Least Once a Week

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estrogen directly impacts our quality of life. While age-related changes in hormone levels are natural, it’s no picnic to experience a decline in this vital sex hormone. A recent survey of 1,500 female Life Extension customers* revealed that half of the respondents experience hormone-related discomforts, like hot flashes and night sweats once or twice a week, some twice a day (12%), and over a quarter (26%) multiple times a day. That’s why Life Extension has launched Estrogen Balance Elite, a hormone-free formula that supports estrogen production and helps relieve hormone-related discomforts.

*July 2024 survey of Life Extension customers.

“We wanted to offer women a plant-based way to help support estrogen production,” explained Joshua Sirju, a discovery research scientist at Life Extension. “In several clinical studies, the standardized fenugreek seed extract in this formula was shown to promote estradiol production (a form of estrogen made in the ovaries), showing a statistically significant change compared to baseline and the placebo group,” he added.

Fenugreek is an herb native to the Mediterranean region. According to Dr. Crystal M. Gossard, DCN, Life Extension’s Educational Specialist, the seeds contain many beneficial actives, such as hormone-like plant compounds called phytoestrogens. “The active compounds in fenugreek seeds encourage estrogen production and ease discomforts like hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness and more, that women experience as hormone levels naturally change with age,” said Dr. Gossard.

In addition to a standardized fenugreek seed extract, Life Extension’s expert formulators added red clover, chaste tree and black cohosh to help support women’s health as they age.

Estrogen Balance Elite† is the newest addition to Life Extension’s women’s health line. It includes Women’s Bladder Support to promote bladder health and normal urinary frequency, FLORASSIST® Probiotic Women’s Health to support vaginal, digestive and immune health, and Breast Health Formula.

†This product is intended to promote estrogen but does not contain estrogen.





About Life Extension®

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Attachment